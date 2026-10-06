I Put Netflix’s #7 Show on as Background Noise; Within Minutes, I Was Hooked

As someone who works from home, there’s nothing I love more than a silly, easygoing TV show I can throw on for some background noise. Usually, that means some kind of competition series, whether it’s Is It Cake?, Million Dollar Secret or The Great British Baking Show. Most of the time, they stay exactly where I intended them to be: in the background. But every once in a while, one manages to completely pull me in.

The latest culprit? Netflix’s number seven show, Wonka’s The Golden Ticket.

The reality competition series transforms Roald Dahl’s iconic chocolate factory into a colorful social experiment. Twelve Golden Ticket winners each bring a partner into a massive 40,000-square-foot confectionery wonderland, complete with an edible garden and chocolate river. The 24 contestants live inside the factory while competing in physical challenges, judgment tests and moral dilemmas for a $3 million grand prize, paid out as $100,000 annually over 30 years.