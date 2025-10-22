About UsStyleFashionBeautyReviewsShoppingFoodFamilyWellnessEntertainmentNewsHomeRecipesTravelPetsHoroscopesGift GuidesWeddingsCulturesMoneyBooksTechNew YorkLos Angeles
SUBSCRIBE
entertainment

This New Netflix Thriller Is Based on a Wild True Story—& the Killer's Still Out There

Stream at your own risk

Author image: danielle long headshot
By Danielle Long
Published Oct 22, 2025
3:27pm
MonsterofFlorence
Courtesy of Netflix

A new Netflix thriller has just landed. Joining the wave of scripted dramas, like Amazon Prime's The Girlfriend and The Better Sister, and true story adaptations, like A Widow's Game and Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story, is The Monster of Florence. But unlike those, this series hits differently. Why? Because the killer was never caught. (BTW, that wasn’t a spoiler. This case is actually one of the most infamous unsolved serial killer mysteries in Italian history.)

The Italian crime drama hit streaming on October 22 and it’s based on a very true story. Netflix’s four-part series is a dramatized retelling of a string of murders that haunted Italy for twenty years. The Monster of Florence was a serial killer active in the Italian province of Florence between 1968 and 1985. His M.O.? Targeting young lovers and often mutilating the women’s bodies.

ILMOSTRO 101 Unit 00195 1
Courtesy of Netflix

The Monster of Florence used the same gun (a .22 caliber handgun) for all of his crimes and, in some cases, also used a knife to stab and mutilate his victims. In total, the Monster of Florence had 16 confirmed victims, made up of eight couples.

The victims of the notorious Monster of Florence included Antonio Lo Bianco, 29, and Barbara Locci, 32; Pasquale Gentilcore, 19, and Stefania Pettini, 18; Giovanni Foggi, 30, and Carmela De Nuccio, 21; Stefano Baldi, 26, and Susanna Cambi, 24; Paolo Mainardi, 22, and Antonella Migliorini, 20; Wilhelm Friedrich Horst Meyer, 24, and Jens Uwe Rüsch, 24; Claudio Stefanacci, 21, and Pia Gilda Rontini, 18; and Jean Michel Kraveichvili, 25, and Nadine Mauriot, 36.

Although the Monster of Florence was never officially captured and his identity remains unknown, several men were accused over the years. Some were even arrested, sent to trial and served time for the crimes. That being said, there’s a slim chance the Monster of Florence is still out there—though most historians believe he likely passed away by now.

The Monster of Florence is streaming now on Netflix.

RELATED

15 Shows and Movies to Watch This Weekend, Recommended by Our Editors

LongHeadshot
Danielle Long

Assistant Editor, News and Entertainment

  • Writes breaking news and entertainment content
  • Covers award show red carpets and movie premieres
  • Has earned two Edward R. Murrow Awards
read full bio
Company
Legal
©2010-2025 Wow MediaProducts, Inc doing business as PureWow. All rights reserved.
stylefoodfamilywellness
Subscribe