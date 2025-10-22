This New Netflix Thriller Is Based on a Wild True Story—& the Killer's Still Out There

A new Netflix thriller has just landed. Joining the wave of scripted dramas, like Amazon Prime's The Girlfriend and The Better Sister, and true story adaptations, like A Widow's Game and Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story, is The Monster of Florence. But unlike those, this series hits differently. Why? Because the killer was never caught. (BTW, that wasn’t a spoiler. This case is actually one of the most infamous unsolved serial killer mysteries in Italian history.)

The Italian crime drama hit streaming on October 22 and it’s based on a very true story. Netflix’s four-part series is a dramatized retelling of a string of murders that haunted Italy for twenty years. The Monster of Florence was a serial killer active in the Italian province of Florence between 1968 and 1985. His M.O.? Targeting young lovers and often mutilating the women’s bodies.