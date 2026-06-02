The Internet Is Tearing Apart Netflix’s #4 Movie, But Here’s Why I Loved It

On Rotten Tomatoes, Ladies First sits at just 26 percent with critics and 66 percent with audiences. A lot of the criticism, without getting into spoilers, centers on how the gender dynamics play out after the switch.

"This is not what the world would be like if women ran it, it's what the world would be like if one man got to experience, as a woman, how MEN run the world," one reviewer shared. "I thought the premise might be funny, but it quickly became annoying and gross," another person wrote, while a third chimed, "Is this a sick joke to poke at feminists? I can’t even get through it; this is not what women want."

That said, not everyone hated it. Plenty of viewers actually vibed with the film and its approach.

"I enjoyed the premise of this movie and the reversal of stereotypical gender roles," one person said. Another objectively wrote, "I think of course this movie isn't a perfect feminist movie, as it's not meant to be. It's meant to be a comedy, and it's meant to show a different perspective, which I think it did perfectly." A third added, "I dont understand why this got blasted by critics…My wife and I watched the movie and it was great. Good messaging, fair gender swapping, fun gags (so many), funny situations and dialog."