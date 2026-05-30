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This Raunchy, Unhinged Show Is Climbing Netflix’s Charts & Sparking Major Debate Among Viewers

To binge or not to binge?

Author image: danielle long headshot
By Danielle Long
Published May 30, 2026
2:00pm
Bad Thoughts Netflix 720x780
Courtesy of Netflix

Every day like clockwork, there is a new series or movie trying to claw its way into our attention spans. And when I am not in the mood to scroll endlessly through Netflix, I usually rely on the Top 10 list to tell me what is actually worth clicking. This week, it is a mix of heavy hitters, including a new Duffer Brothers project (yes, the Stranger Things duo), the reality dating chaos of Perfect Match, and the ever-present WWE content that somehow never leaves the rankings. But the title that caught my eye sitting at number eight? Bad Thoughts.

The series is a dark, cinematic sketch comedy created by comedian Tom Segura. It leans into satirical, standalone stories that explore the messier, darker corners of human behavior through exaggerated, sometimes grotesque vignettes. I actually recognized it right away because I had watched season one and genuinely enjoyed how unhinged it was. So when I saw the red “new season” tag, I was instantly curious to see what people were saying about it, and, apparently, no one is on the same page.

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Shaun Nix/Netflix

Over on Rotten Tomatoes, reviews are limited but extremely split. Some viewers are calling it a step up, while others feel like something got lost along the way.

“I’m confused….was Tom asked to tone it down after Season 1? This was like watching a completely different show with jokes that fall flat and boring story lines,” one viewer wrote. On the flip side, another said, “Gold, as usual. Hoping we get a third, fourth, and fifth season.”

Elsewhere, reactions kept swinging in opposite directions. “Season 2 falls off bad, not a single laugh to be had in the whole thing compared to the first season,” one person shared, while another insisted, “the new season was even better than the first.”

“The first season was great. This season however was terrible,” one review read, while someone else completely disagreed, saying, “Just binged season 2 and WOW it did not disappoint. Even better than the first season which was so unhinged and funny. I hope they never stop making this show!”

So yeah, the consensus is basically no consensus at all. Even with the mixed reactions, I am still curious enough to give season two a shot. The real question is, are you?

Bad Thoughts seasons one and two are streaming now on Netflix.

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Danielle Long

Assistant Editor, News and Entertainment

  • Writes breaking news and entertainment content
  • Covers award show red carpets and movie premieres
  • Has earned two Edward R. Murrow Awards
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