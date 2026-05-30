This Raunchy, Unhinged Show Is Climbing Netflix’s Charts & Sparking Major Debate Among Viewers

Every day like clockwork, there is a new series or movie trying to claw its way into our attention spans. And when I am not in the mood to scroll endlessly through Netflix, I usually rely on the Top 10 list to tell me what is actually worth clicking. This week, it is a mix of heavy hitters, including a new Duffer Brothers project (yes, the Stranger Things duo), the reality dating chaos of Perfect Match, and the ever-present WWE content that somehow never leaves the rankings. But the title that caught my eye sitting at number eight? Bad Thoughts.

The series is a dark, cinematic sketch comedy created by comedian Tom Segura. It leans into satirical, standalone stories that explore the messier, darker corners of human behavior through exaggerated, sometimes grotesque vignettes. I actually recognized it right away because I had watched season one and genuinely enjoyed how unhinged it was. So when I saw the red “new season” tag, I was instantly curious to see what people were saying about it, and, apparently, no one is on the same page.