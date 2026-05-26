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Bad News, ‘Emily in Paris’ Fans…

This Netflix hit is coming to an end

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By Danielle Long
Published May 26, 2026
4:32pm
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CAROLINE DUBOIS/NETFLIX

It’s officially the end of an era for Emily in Paris, the glossy romantic comedy drama that basically turned berets, baguettes, and Parisian chaos into a full lifestyle. After years of love triangles, fashion moments, and very questionable workplace decisions, the series is set to return for one final season before closing out for good. And while fans are undoubtedly relieved the show will get a proper ending instead of a cliffhanger cancellation, the news still stings.

In a joint Instagram post with Emily in Paris, Netflix, and Lily Collins, who plays Emily Cooper, Collins confirmed the news in a heartfelt message.

“After six unforgettable years of playing Emily Cooper. Im here to share that this upcoming sixth season will be our final," she said in the May 21 post. "Season six will bring you everything you love about the show and serve as the final chapter in Emily’s adventure of a lifetime." Collins also noted that filming is currently underway.

Unsurprisingly, fans did not take the news lightly. The comments section quickly filled up with emotional reactions, with viewers basically refusing to process what they were reading.

“my fav show of all time. i’ll miss it so much i’m gonna go sob now”
“I refuse to accept this”
“Nooooo I’m devastated my favorite show. Need at least 20 episodes in this season if it’s going to be our last”
“Don’t do it to us! We need Emily in Paris!”
“So sad it’s ending”

While an exact premiere date for the sixth and final season has not been announced yet, Netflix did offer a hint at what is coming next for Emily’s story.

Season six is set to continue right after Emily’s season five detour, where she swapped her Paris routine for a whirlwind stretch in Rome. While she was there, things got complicated fast thanks to Italian cashmere heir Marcello (Eugenio Franceschini), who pulled her into yet another unexpected romance. But even with all the Italian charm, Emily starts to realize her real life, and maybe her real heart, is still rooted back in Paris.

Elsewhere, Mindy’s storyline is also heating up as she accepts a proposal from fashion designer Nicolas de Léon (Paul Forman). Still, it is not exactly a clean break from the past, since things with Alfie (Lucien Laviscount) clearly are not fully over yet, leaving plenty of emotional loose ends heading into the final chapter.

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Danielle Long

Assistant Editor, News and Entertainment

  • Writes breaking news and entertainment content
  • Covers award show red carpets and movie premieres
  • Has earned two Edward R. Murrow Awards
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