Bad News, ‘Emily in Paris’ Fans…

It’s officially the end of an era for Emily in Paris, the glossy romantic comedy drama that basically turned berets, baguettes, and Parisian chaos into a full lifestyle. After years of love triangles, fashion moments, and very questionable workplace decisions, the series is set to return for one final season before closing out for good. And while fans are undoubtedly relieved the show will get a proper ending instead of a cliffhanger cancellation, the news still stings.

In a joint Instagram post with Emily in Paris, Netflix, and Lily Collins, who plays Emily Cooper, Collins confirmed the news in a heartfelt message.

“After six unforgettable years of playing Emily Cooper. Im here to share that this upcoming sixth season will be our final," she said in the May 21 post. "Season six will bring you everything you love about the show and serve as the final chapter in Emily’s adventure of a lifetime." Collins also noted that filming is currently underway.