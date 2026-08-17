Netflix’s New #1 Movie Has Viewers in Their Feelings (And It Has a Nearly Perfect Rotten Tomatoes Score)

Summer has brought us plenty of blockbuster movies, from the Marvel superhero hit Spider-Man: Brand New Day to Christopher Nolan’s highly anticipated adaptation of The Odyssey. But not every buzzy release has made its way to the big screen. Some have landed directly in our living rooms via Netflix, including the streamer’s current number one movie, Don’t Say Good Luck.

Released on August 14, Don’t Say Good Luck is a 2026 Netflix coming-of-age comedy-drama directed by Julia Hart and co-produced by Adam Sandler. The film follows Sophie Birenbaum (Sunny Sandler), a 17-year-old high school theater kid who lands the lead role in her school’s production of Waitress. The exciting news comes just as she learns that her mother's cancer has returned.

The cast also includes Max Greenfield (New Girl) and Steve Buscemi.