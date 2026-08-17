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Netflix’s New #1 Movie Has Viewers in Their Feelings (And It Has a Nearly Perfect Rotten Tomatoes Score)

Keep those tissues handy

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By Danielle Long
Published Aug 17, 2026
3:09pm
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Jaclyn Martinez/Netflix

Summer has brought us plenty of blockbuster movies, from the Marvel superhero hit Spider-Man: Brand New Day to Christopher Nolan’s highly anticipated adaptation of The Odyssey. But not every buzzy release has made its way to the big screen. Some have landed directly in our living rooms via Netflix, including the streamer’s current number one movie, Don’t Say Good Luck.

Released on August 14, Don’t Say Good Luck is a 2026 Netflix coming-of-age comedy-drama directed by Julia Hart and co-produced by Adam Sandler. The film follows Sophie Birenbaum (Sunny Sandler), a 17-year-old high school theater kid who lands the lead role in her school’s production of Waitress. The exciting news comes just as she learns that her mother's cancer has returned.

The cast also includes Max Greenfield (New Girl) and Steve Buscemi.

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Jaclyn Martinez/Netflix

The movie quickly climbed Netflix’s coveted Top 10 list after its release, and viewers seem to be just as into it as the numbers suggest. Don’t Say Good Luck currently holds a 97 percent score from critics on Rotten Tomatoes, along with an 85 percent audience score.

And despite the Sandler name, don’t go into this one expecting a lighthearted comedy. The movie takes a more emotional turn, and judging by the reactions, it’s leaving quite an impression on viewers.

"This movie had me sooo in my feels," one viewer wrote. Another admitted, "I cried and cried with this movie," while a third shared, "Beautiful movie , gave me all the feels." A fourth summed it up best, "Awesome movie! Beautifully made and a real tear-jerker. I loved it."

So, if you’re planning to see what all the hype is about, consider this your friendly warning: You might want to keep a box of tissues nearby.

Don’t Say Good Luck is streaming now on Netflix.

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Danielle Long

Contributing Editor, News and Entertainment

  • Writes breaking news and entertainment content
  • Covers award show red carpets and movie premieres
  • Has earned two Edward R. Murrow Awards
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