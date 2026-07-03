The #3 Movie on Netflix Tells a Terrifying True-Crime Story About a Shocking Pregnancy Secret

At first, one of Netflix's most popular documentaries sounds like a Southern fairy tale: A woman named Taylor Parker moves to East Texas and soon falls in love with a hog trapper at a local rodeo. Not long after, she shares she's pregnant, and they begin planning their future together, including putting an offer on a ranch in Oklahoma.

But as Parker's due date approaches, things don't quite add up, and friends and family (boyfriend included) start having questions. Her September 22 due date came and went, and questions turned to doubts.

Weeks later, on October 9, 2020, things take a shocking turn—Parker calls 911, claiming she'd given birth off the highway and the baby wasn't breathing. She said she'd been on her way to meet her husband at a hospital in Idabel, Oklahoma. But, as officials would soon learn, the baby wasn't hers—nor was the blood all over her body.

This is Maternal Instinct, the documentary following the youngest woman on death row in Texas. Using a mix of interviews, videos and body cam footage, it details how Parker's pregnancy claims led to a murder conviction that devastated the entire community.