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Why Lee Pace From 'Practical Magic 2' Looks So Familiar

Ready for that 'aha' moment?

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By Danielle Long
Published Sep 18, 2026
2:00pm
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Fred Duval

It’s been a week since Practical Magic 2 first found audiences completely spellbound. The sequel brought back Nicole Kidman and Sandra Bullock as the iconic Owens sisters, Gillian and Sally, while also introducing a few familiar faces to the magical world, including Joey King and Maisie Williams as Sally’s daughters. Then there’s Lee Pace, whose name you might not immediately recognize, but whose face you’ve almost definitely seen before this magical sequel. So, where do you know him from? Let’s get into it.

In Practical Magic 2, Pace, 47, plays Professor Ian Wright, an academic and new love interest for Bullock’s Sally. He’s a mysterious and charming scholar who specializes in the study of witchcraft and eventually teams up with the Owens sisters to help them navigate some seriously dark magical forces and protect the younger generation of the family.

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Apple TV+

Before stepping into the magical world of Practical Magic 2 though, he made his mark on the small screen in the cult hit (and canceled-too-soonPushing Daisies. More recently, he starred in Apple TV’s sci-fi series Foundation.

There, he starred as Brother Day, the ruling Emperor, who is fiercely intimidating, larger-than-life and intensely proud as he fights to maintain absolute control while his empire slowly fractures around him.

And that’s just the beginning. Pace also portrayed Ronan in Captain Marvel and Guardians of the Galaxy, as well as Greg in the 2022 horror comedy Bodies Bodies Bodies, alongside Pete Davidson, Rachel Sennott, Chase Sui Wonders and more.

He’s also appeared in some seriously iconic franchises, including The Hobbit and The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn – Part 2.

And, like plenty of actors early in their careers, Pace even made an appearance on a longtime crime procedural: Law & Order: Special Victims Unit.

So, if you were watching Practical Magic 2 thinking, “Wait, I KNOW that guy,” you absolutely did.

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Danielle Long

Contributing Editor, News and Entertainment

  • Writes breaking news and entertainment content
  • Covers award show red carpets and movie premieres
  • Has earned two Edward R. Murrow Awards
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