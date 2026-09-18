Why Lee Pace From 'Practical Magic 2' Looks So Familiar

It’s been a week since Practical Magic 2 first found audiences completely spellbound. The sequel brought back Nicole Kidman and Sandra Bullock as the iconic Owens sisters, Gillian and Sally, while also introducing a few familiar faces to the magical world, including Joey King and Maisie Williams as Sally’s daughters. Then there’s Lee Pace, whose name you might not immediately recognize, but whose face you’ve almost definitely seen before this magical sequel. So, where do you know him from? Let’s get into it.

In Practical Magic 2, Pace, 47, plays Professor Ian Wright, an academic and new love interest for Bullock’s Sally. He’s a mysterious and charming scholar who specializes in the study of witchcraft and eventually teams up with the Owens sisters to help them navigate some seriously dark magical forces and protect the younger generation of the family.