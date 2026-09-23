It's Official: This ‘Law & Order: SVU’ Fan-Favorite Character Will Return

Law & Order: Special Victims Unit fans, get ready because a fan-favorite detective is back! Christopher Meloni is returning as Elliot Stabler, and this time, it’s for a pretty major occasion.

News of Meloni’s return spread quickly after fellow SVU star Mariska Hargitay shared a photo from set on Instagram Tuesday, September 22. In the selfie, Hargitay points toward Meloni, who can be seen hanging out in the background.

"WHO DAT," she captioned the post.

Needless to say, fans went absolutely wild over the surprise reunion.