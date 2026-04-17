'Law & Order' Star Chris Meloni Tears Up in Raw Video After Show Cancellation

“Hey everyone, I just saw that they announced OC, Organized Crime won’t be coming back,” Meloni said. “So I wanted to take this moment to say thank you to the fans, who not only helped give the character of Elliot Stabler life and longevity, but for sticking with him and welcoming him back.”

“Good ride," he added, as his eyes appeared to well up. "It was a good ride, I had a great time playing him. It was a great ride, but thank you. You helped give me a career that I never dreamed of. Nearly 17 odd years.”

Meloni captioned the post simply, “Thank you OC/SVU fans. You gave me a life.”

His longtime Law & Order: SVU costar Mariska Hargitay also chimed in on the post, writing, “P4L.”