'Law & Order' Star Chris Meloni Tears Up in Raw Video After Show Cancellation

There’s something universally rough about finding a favorite show and then realizing it’s reached its final episode. And honestly, it doesn’t seem to matter how popular it is, cancellations still happen. We’ve seen it recently with shows like Netflix’s The Waterfront and Too Much, and now another title is joining that list: Law & Order: Organized Crime. Its star, Chris Meloni, just shared an emotional, teary-eyed video saying goodbye to the series.
The Instagram post went up on April 17, with Meloni, 54, appearing on screen in a black tank top as he addressed fans following news that the Law & Order: Special Victims Unit spinoff would be ending after five seasons.