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'Law & Order' Star Chris Meloni Tears Up in Raw Video After Show Cancellation

The end of an era

Author image: danielle long headshot
By Danielle Long
Published Apr 17, 2026
4:52pm
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Virginia Sherwood/PEACOCK

There’s something universally rough about finding a favorite show and then realizing it’s reached its final episode. And honestly, it doesn’t seem to matter how popular it is, cancellations still happen. We’ve seen it recently with shows like Netflix’s The Waterfront and Too Much, and now another title is joining that list: Law & Order: Organized Crime. Its star, Chris Meloni, just shared an emotional, teary-eyed video saying goodbye to the series.

The Instagram post went up on April 17, with Meloni, 54, appearing on screen in a black tank top as he addressed fans following news that the Law & Order: Special Victims Unit spinoff would be ending after five seasons.

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David Holloway/PEACOCK

“Hey everyone, I just saw that they announced OC, Organized Crime won’t be coming back,” Meloni said. “So I wanted to take this moment to say thank you to the fans, who not only helped give the character of Elliot Stabler life and longevity, but for sticking with him and welcoming him back.”

“Good ride," he added, as his eyes appeared to well up. "It was a good ride, I had a great time playing him. It was a great ride, but thank you. You helped give me a career that I never dreamed of. Nearly 17 odd years.”

Meloni captioned the post simply, “Thank you OC/SVU fans. You gave me a life.”

His longtime Law & Order: SVU costar Mariska Hargitay also chimed in on the post, writing, “P4L.”

Meloni first brought back his Law & Order: Special Victims Unit character, Elliot Stabler, in Law & Order: Organized Crime in 2021.

The series followed Stabler as he returned to New York City to lead an elite task force dismantling the city's most vicious illegal enterprises.

You can watch all five seasons of Law & Order: Organized Crime on Peacock.

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Danielle Long

Assistant Editor, News and Entertainment

  • Writes breaking news and entertainment content
  • Covers award show red carpets and movie premieres
  • Has earned two Edward R. Murrow Awards
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