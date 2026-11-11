Why 'Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping' Actor Joseph Zada Looks Familiar

If you've been counting down the days until you can feast your eyes on the latest Hunger Games prequel, you've probably already noticed a few new (but perhaps familiar) faces. One of them? Joseph Zada. The Australian actor is stepping into the world of Panem as young Haymitch Abernathy in The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping, the highly anticipated prequel hitting theaters Nov. 20.

If the character sounds familiar, that's because Haymitch was originally played by Woody Harrelson in the franchise's earlier films. This time, Zada is taking viewers back to the character's younger years, when he was a District 12 tribute fighting to survive the brutal 50th Hunger Games. And landing the part was no small feat. The actor reportedly beat out more than 2,700 hopefuls for the role, per Vanity Fair.

But if you're wondering where you've seen Zada before, his resume is worth a closer look.