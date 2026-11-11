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Why 'Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping' Actor Joseph Zada Looks Familiar

From Panem to primetime

Author image: danielle long headshot
By Danielle Long
Published Nov 11, 2026
4:35pm
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Fred Duval/Shutterstock

If you've been counting down the days until you can feast your eyes on the latest Hunger Games prequel, you've probably already noticed a few new (but perhaps familiar) faces. One of them? Joseph Zada. The Australian actor is stepping into the world of Panem as young Haymitch Abernathy in The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping, the highly anticipated prequel hitting theaters Nov. 20.

If the character sounds familiar, that's because Haymitch was originally played by Woody Harrelson in the franchise's earlier films. This time, Zada is taking viewers back to the character's younger years, when he was a District 12 tribute fighting to survive the brutal 50th Hunger Games. And landing the part was no small feat. The actor reportedly beat out more than 2,700 hopefuls for the role, per Vanity Fair.

But if you're wondering where you've seen Zada before, his resume is worth a closer look.

One of his most recognizable roles came in the Prime Video series We Were Liars, based on E. Lockhart's popular young adult novel. He played Johnny Sinclair Dennis, one of four wealthy friends spending their summers on a private island. But when a mysterious accident changes everything, their seemingly picture-perfect lives take a much darker turn.

He also starred in Invisible Boys, an Australian drama series about three teenage boys navigating identity, friendship and growing up in a small coastal town. Zada played Charlie Roth, adding another emotionally layered role to his growing portfolio.

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Jessie Redmond/Prime

And he's not slowing down anytime soon. The actor also takes on the role of Cal Trask in Netflix's adaptation of John Steinbeck's East of Eden, putting his own spin on a character famously portrayed by James Dean.

From teen drama to one of Hollywood's biggest franchises, Zada is definitely one to watch.

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Danielle Long

Contributing Editor, News and Entertainment

  • Writes breaking news and entertainment content
  • Covers award show red carpets and movie premieres
  • Has earned two Edward R. Murrow Awards
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