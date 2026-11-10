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Why New 'Hunger Games' Star McKenna Grace Looks So Damn Familiar

The girl's got range

Author image: danielle long headshot
By Danielle Long
Published Nov 10, 2026
6:35pm
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Zuma/Shutterstock

If you've ever watched a show or movie and thought, "Wait, isn't that the little girl from something else?" there's a good chance Mckenna Grace was involved. The actress has a knack for popping up in some of your favorite projects, often playing younger versions of characters you already know and love. And now, she's stepping into one of the biggest franchises around.

Grace is set to star as Maysilee Donner in The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping, the highly anticipated prequel that takes viewers back to Panem. But if her face looks familiar, you may recognize her from Netflix's Chilling Adventures of Sabrina, where she made a brief appearance as a young Sabrina Spellman in a flashback.

And it's worth noting that she bears a striking resemblance to Kiernan Shipka, who played Sabrina in the series, making the casting feel especially fitting.

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Diyah Pera/Netflix

That isn't the only time Grace has played a younger version of a familiar face. In fact, it's become something of a signature role for the actress. She portrayed a young Tonya Harding in I, Tonya, with Margot Robbie playing the adult figure skater.

She also stepped into the shoes of a young Carol Danvers in Captain Marvel, playing the younger version of Brie Larson's superhero. And in Netflix's The Haunting of Hill House, she portrayed young Theodora Crain, whose adult counterpart was played by Kate Siegel.

But Grace has plenty of standout roles that don't involve playing a mini version of someone else. She starred opposite Chris Evans in Gifted as Mary Adler, a child prodigy, and later played Phoebe Spengler in Ghostbusters: Afterlife and Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire. She also earned an Emmy nomination for her portrayal of Esther Keyes in The Handmaid's Tale.

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Sophie Giraud/Hulu

More recently, Grace appeared in Regretting You, Five Nights at Freddy's 2 and Scream 7, adding even more range to her already impressive résumé.

With a growing list of major franchises and memorable performances under her belt, something tells us this won't be the last time you spot Grace on your screen.

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Danielle Long

Contributing Editor, News and Entertainment

  • Writes breaking news and entertainment content
  • Covers award show red carpets and movie premieres
  • Has earned two Edward R. Murrow Awards
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