Why New 'Hunger Games' Star McKenna Grace Looks So Damn Familiar

If you've ever watched a show or movie and thought, "Wait, isn't that the little girl from something else?" there's a good chance Mckenna Grace was involved. The actress has a knack for popping up in some of your favorite projects, often playing younger versions of characters you already know and love. And now, she's stepping into one of the biggest franchises around.

Grace is set to star as Maysilee Donner in The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping, the highly anticipated prequel that takes viewers back to Panem. But if her face looks familiar, you may recognize her from Netflix's Chilling Adventures of Sabrina, where she made a brief appearance as a young Sabrina Spellman in a flashback.

And it's worth noting that she bears a striking resemblance to Kiernan Shipka, who played Sabrina in the series, making the casting feel especially fitting.