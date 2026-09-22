Gen Z, You Can Bring an Iced Coffee to an Interview on One Condition

There she was again, bursting through the front door of the office 10 minutes late, carrying 20 overflowing bags, topknot askew. "I'm so sorry I'm late," rang the familiar refrain. And I'd absolutely be able to shrug it off and forgive her (even on the 100th occurrence) were it not for what she was holding in her hand: an iced coffee.

I'm a millennial who has been doing "this" (you know, life, work, hoofing it) for long enough to know that it's not great to be late. But if you are late, there better not be anything in your hands. Especially not a freshly ordered iced coffee.

However, when I spotted the latest social media debate about Gen Zers bringing iced coffee to an interview, I didn't quite understand the problem. In case you missed it, millennials have been piling on Gen Z over the issue, with many saying it's unprofessional to show up to a job interview with coffee in hand. That's a hard disagree from me. Sure, if you show up late and have a coffee with you, your resume is going right in the shredder. But there's no reason you can't bring a beverage with you to an interview on that one condition: You're on time.

What is the big deal about bringing a drink with you? Do I need to watch you slurp a Frappuccino with extra whipped cream and caramel drizzle? Probably not. But your ability to perform a role at my company has nothing to do with if you brought a little caffeine along to our meeting. I wouldn't blink if a colleague brought a coffee into a meeting at work, so I similarly don't care if you bring one into our interview.