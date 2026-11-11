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Dua Lipa Just Made History—and Now I Definitely Have to See Her Live

A major pop girl moment

Author image: danielle long headshot
By Danielle Long
Published Nov 11, 2026
5:22pm
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A Coachella trip has officially made its way to the top of my bucket list, and I have Dua Lipa to thank for that. After weeks of rumors and speculation, the 2027 Coachella lineup has finally arrived, with Dua Lipa, Tame Impala and SZA leading the bill. But there's one detail about the announcement that makes it even more exciting: Dua is about to make music festival history.

The "New Rules" singer will become the first British female solo artist to headline the iconic desert festival. And honestly? I can't think of a better reason to start planning a trip to Indio, California.

Dua is set to headline Friday for both festival weekends, April 9-11 and April 16-18, 2027. Tame Impala will take over Saturday night, while SZA is scheduled to close out both Sundays. This will be the first time headlining Coachella for both Dua and SZA, while Tame Impala previously topped the bill in 2019.

And the headliners aren't the only reason to get excited. The 2027 lineup is packed with some pretty major names, including Madonna, Phoebe Bridgers, Weezer, Robyn, Zara Larsson, Steve Lacy, Kehlani, Jisoo, Diljit Dosanjh and Måneskin.

Daddy Yankee is also making his Coachella debut, so there's definitely no shortage of artists to add to your must-see list.

This isn't exactly Dua's first time in the desert.

Back in 2017, she made a surprise appearance during Martin Garrix's set, where the pair performed their collaboration "Scared to Be Lonely." But going from special guest to headlining the entire festival? That's quite the glow-up.

With a history-making headline slot, two weekends of performances and a lineup full of artists I'd happily spend an entire weekend seeing, Coachella 2027 is already looking pretty tempting. Now, excuse me while I start checking flights.

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Danielle Long

Contributing Editor, News and Entertainment

  • Writes breaking news and entertainment content
  • Covers award show red carpets and movie premieres
  • Has earned two Edward R. Murrow Awards
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