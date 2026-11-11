Dua Lipa Just Made History—and Now I Definitely Have to See Her Live

A Coachella trip has officially made its way to the top of my bucket list, and I have Dua Lipa to thank for that. After weeks of rumors and speculation, the 2027 Coachella lineup has finally arrived, with Dua Lipa, Tame Impala and SZA leading the bill. But there's one detail about the announcement that makes it even more exciting: Dua is about to make music festival history.

The "New Rules" singer will become the first British female solo artist to headline the iconic desert festival. And honestly? I can't think of a better reason to start planning a trip to Indio, California.