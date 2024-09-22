About UsStyleFashionBeautyReviewsShoppingFoodFamilyWellnessEntertainmentNewsHomeRecipesTravelPetsHoroscopesGift GuidesWeddingsCulturesMoneyBooksTechNew YorkLos Angeles
SUBSCRIBE
entertainment

The 59 Best Thanksgiving Movies the Whole Family Will Love

From 'Hannah and Her Sisters’ to ‘Home for the Holidays’

Author image: greta
By Greta Heggeness
Updated Sep 30, 2025
Additional reporting by
best-thanksgiving-movies: Mia Farrow, Barbara Hershey and Dianne Wiest in 'Hannah and Her Sisters'
Archive Photos/Getty Images

When it comes to holiday movies, Christmas gets the lion’s share of love. And yet, what is Thanksgiving if not a gold mine for comedy, family conflict, kitchen fails and big-screen-worthy blunders?

In honor of this year’s celebration, we compiled a list of the 59 best Thanksgiving movies to watch after consuming a metric ton of savory stuffing and mac n’ cheese. Because the only activity we feel like doing after eating our second (OK, third) piece of Thanksgiving pie is parking ourselves in front of the TV to enjoy some quality entertainment. Start the fun with a spread of bite-sized finger foods that guests can snack on throughout the movie marathon. And if you want to kick things off with flair, a few fancy appetizers will set the festive mood from the start. From A Family Thanksgiving to You’ve Got Mail, keep reading for the top picks.

RELATED

The 82 Best Christmas Movies on Netflix You Can Stream All Holiday Season

What Is the Best Thanksgiving Movie of All Time, According to Fans on IMDb?

When ranked by popularity, the 1987 dramedy, Planes, Trains and Automobiles, comes in first place with a whopping 173,000 reviews averaging 7.6 stars. The movie, which stars Steve Martin and John Candy, follows an advertising exec on a desperate mission to get home in time for the Thanksgiving celebration. The comedy of errors that ensues features an offbeat travel companion and (you guessed it) multiple forms of transportation. This 80s classic from director John Hughes hits on familiar Thanksgiving themes—namely, the struggle to achieve harmony when spending time with, er, different personalities. Next up after this whimsical holiday flick, the most popular Thanksgiving movies on the list are The Oath and Home for the Holidays.

1. A Charlie Brown Thanksgiving (1973)

  • Run time: 25 minutes
  • Rating: G

“I love A Charlie Brown Thanksgiving. It's so sweet to see the lengths Charlie Brown, Snoopy, Linus and Woodstock go to make a special feast for their friends, even though they don't know how to make anything fancier than toast. As a kid, I dreamed of a party like that, full of friends and laughter, even if it meant we were snacking on jelly beans and pretzel sticks over stuffing and green bean casserole. It's heartwarming and sweet; good for all ages,” says VP of Editorial Content Candace Davison about this nostalgic Thanksgiving movie.

Indeed, this 25-minute animated film tugs on our heartstrings the way only a true classic can. Watch Charlie Brown learn the meaning of Thanksgiving alongside the motley crew that is the beloved Peanuts gang. (Fun fact: It's the only Peanuts TV special that wasn't inspired by the comic strip.) Jimmy Ahrens, Todd Barbee and Christopher DeFaria star with Bill Melendez and Phil Roman as co-directors. How about some Thanksgiving appetizer inspiration to go along!

watch on apple tv+

2. You've Got Mail (1998)

  • Run time: 119 minutes
  • Rating: PG-13

This is Nora Ephron at her best and the perfect picture of a moment in time (the late ’90s). The ensemble cast includes Tom Hanks and Meg Ryan in their third rom-com pairing (the previous two being Joe Versus the Volcano and Sleepless in Seattle). Jean Stapleton, Heather Burns and Dave Chappelle also star. This iconic movie was inspired by the 1937 play Parfumerie, which had previously been adapted as The Shop Around the Corner (1940) and In the Good Old Summertime (1949). If the title sounds familiar, that's because it's a riff on AOL's “You’ve got mail” notifications. Were we ever so young?

You've Got Mail is one of those movies you can watch over and over again. Meg Ryan and Tom Hanks have unbelievable chemistry (just wait for the final scene). And who doesn't love Meg scolding Tom over taking the caviar garnish?!,” says VP of News and Entertainment, Philip Mutz about one of our all-time favorite rom-coms, which happens to have not one, but two Thanksgiving scenes. PureWow Fashion Editor Abby Hepworth is also quite fond of the flick: "This is such a great feel-good movie," she says, adding that, “I think part of the reason I love it so much is because it's fun to spot the real NYC places they filmed. It also showcases the city at its most autumnal. It almost makes me like fall, and is such a fun movie to watch with family, too."

Watch on prime video

3. Fantastic Mr. Fox (2009)

  • Run time: 1 hour 27 minutes
  • Rating: PG

Mr. Fox (George Clooney) plans the ultimate heist: raiding three local farms with murderous proprietors. Of course, it goes against the wishes of his wife, Felicity (Meryl Streep), but Mr. Fox can't resist the thrill of his thieving ways, which he had promised to put behind him. Though the time period is unclear, the scenes are autumnal and culminate in a cornucopia of food, evoking a Thanksgiving feast. As Mr. Fox's final heist puts family in danger, he must come to their rescue—and contend with his own notions of what makes one truly "fantastic." The movie received Academy Award nominations for Best Animated Feature and Best Original Score. Though not a huge fan of animation, SEO Editor Marissa Wu ranked this movie at number nine in her review of Wes Anderson films due to “the way Anderson explores the question via both father and son, plus the old-school stop-motion technique.”

watch on prime video

4. Miracle on 34th Street (1947)

  • Run time: 96 minutes
  • Rating: G

“This is one of my all-time favorite holiday movies and certainly one that has stood the test of time, thanks to the stellar performances that bring this heartwarming story to life,” says PureWow contributor Emma Singer. Although it has come to be known as a Christmas favorite, this story actually opens at the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade in New York City. When a department store Santa Claus claims to be the real thing, a doubtful 6-year-old, Susan (Natalie Wood), discovers that dreams do come true, if you just believe. Aside from going down in the canon as one of the greatest Hollywood classics of all time, Miracle on 34th Street won three Academy Awards. Edmund Gwenn (as Kris Kringle) won Best Actor in a Supporting Role, Valentine Davies for Best Writing, Original Story and George Seaton for Best Writing, Screenplay. It was also nominated for Best Picture but lost to Gentlemen's Agreement. In 2005, it was added to the United States National Film Registry by the Library of Congress.

watch on prime video

5. Hannah and Her Sisters (1986)

  • Run time: 106 minutes
  • Rating: PG-13

This comedy-drama stars Mia Farrow, Barbara Hershey and Dianne Wiest, telling the story of three sisters, Hannah, Holly and Lee. What do they bring with them? A whole lot of emotional and personal baggage. Over three consecutive Thanksgivings, it's revealed that Hannah's (Farrow) husband is cheating on her with Lee (Hershey) and Holly has written a script based on Hannah and her husband, Elliot, which threatens to reveal the affair with Lee. Throw in a love triangle, an ex-husband's existential crisis and philandering, alcoholic parents, and it's one dysfunctional roller coaster.

Directed by Woody Allen, Hannah and Her Sisters is widely considered one of his major works, and received positive reviews upon its release in 1986. “Watching any Woody Allen is fraught in light of what we now know about him,” says Editor-in-Chief Jillian Quint. “But if you can separate the art from the artist, this really is a fantastic film with three great female performances at its center. Plus, the ‘80s New York intellectual fashion is to die for: so many trench coats and silk scarves.”

watch on prime video

6. Home for the Holidays (1995)

  • Run time: 103 minutes
  • Rating: PG-13

With a stacked cast of celebrities, including young Robert Downey Jr. and Dylan McDermott, this Jodie Foster movie will make you feel better about your own family’s dysfunction. Believe us, your clan has nothing on this group of misfits. The protagonist, Claudia Larson, starts the holidays unemployed, having been fired for...kissing her boss. What follows is a slew of misunderstandings: Her brother's supposed new boyfriend, an aunt with dementia, a dropped (!) Thanksgiving bird and a secret wedding. Though it didn't break any box office records, Home for the Holidays is now generally considered a cult classic.

Home for the Holidays might be my favorite holiday movie of all time,” says PureWow Senior Director of Special Projects & Royals Rachel Bowie. “I love how true to life it is—the pressure to head home, to be with family, to confront your past, but also how much we look forward to it somehow. Family dysfunction is on full display, but the movie is punctuated by quiet and loving moments, too. Also, it's impossible not to love Leo Fish (played by Dylan McDermott).”

Watch on PRIME VIDEO

7. The House of Yes (1997)

  • Run time: 85 minutes
  • Rating: R

It’s Thanksgiving Day in 1983, and Marty (Josh Hamilton) is preparing to introduce his fiancée, Lesly (Tori Spelling), to his less-than-average family. It consists of his mother, Mrs. Pascal, younger brother, Anthony (Freddie Prinze Jr.) and Marty's twin sister known as "Jackie-O" (Parker Posey). Jackie-O, who has recently been released from a psychiatric hospital, is fanatical about Jacqueline Kennedy Onassis, even dressing in her likeness. When she meets Lesly, Jackie-O becomes determined to break up the couple. As her twisted plot unfolds, unseemly family secrets are revealed. The House of Yes premiered at the 1997 Sundance Film Festival, and had mixed reviews. Posey won a Sundance Award for her performance, while Spelling got a Razzie. Per Mutz, “House of Yes is so bonkers and so good. Parker Posey is incredible (and slightly out of her mind) in this super dark comedy.”

Watch on prime video

8. Addams Family Values (1993)

  • Run time: 94 minutes
  • Rating: PG-13

“Before there was Wednesday, there was this '90s classic that teaches kids that it's ok to be a little different. I love it as both a seasonal family flick and a feminist tome,” says Quint about this widely popular sequel. The movie picks up right where the original movie left off, with Gomez and Morticia sending their kids to summer camp as recommended by the family’s new nanny, Debbie Jellinsky. Turns out, Debbie has more sinister intentions than looking after the newest Addams addition, Pubert. Instead, she seduces Uncle Fester and schemes for his inheritance. Meanwhile, Wednesday and Pugsley are cast in the camp's Thanksgiving play, "A Turkey Named Brotherhood." Of course, neither will stand for that, and with the help of some pyrotechnics and a stolen vehicle, manage to evade their fate.

Watch on Paramount+

9. Mrs. Doubtfire (1993)

  • Run time: 93 minutes
  • Rating: PG-13

Following his divorce from his ex-wife, Daniel (Robin Williams) hatches an elaborate plan to stay close to his children. With his friend's help, he invents a new female persona and tricks his wife into hiring him as the new nanny. His efforts to lead a double life start to take a toll, and he risks losing custody. While the plot doesn't revolve around the holidays, it has strong themes of family support and unconditional love—two things to be extra grateful for. This classic won the Golden Globe for Best Motion Picture—Musical or Comedy, with Williams taking home the prize for Best Actor, too. It sits at number 67 on the American Film Institute's "AFI's 100 Years...100 Laughs" list and it deserves its ranking: “I have watched this movie several times with my kids and it always has us in stitches. Plus, the scene when Mrs. Doubtfire (aka Daniel) realizes he can’t cook to save his life and has an incredible dinner spread catered instead always reminds me of Thanksgiving,” says Singer.

Watch on Prime Video

10. The Preacher's Wife (1996)

  • Run time: 123 minutes
  • Rating: PG-13

Two words: Whitney Houston. The legendary singer stars alongside Denzel Washington and Courtney B. Vance in this memorable classic, which follows a young pastor who's struggling through a mid-life crisis. Reverend Henry Briggs (Vance) faces declining church membership, needy parishioners and a hungry developer who wants to build luxury condos on the church property. Praying for help, Henry gets Dudley (Denzel Washington), an angel sent to lend a hand. What nobody anticipates is that Dudley will fall in love with Henry's wife, Julia (Houston).

The film was critically acclaimed, receiving Oscar nominations for Best Music, Original Musical or Comedy Score and five NAACP Image Awards, of which Houston won for Best Actress, and Bowie says it’s worth the hype: “The Preacher's Wife gifted me one of my most-played holiday soundtracks. Whitney Houston! Denzel Washington! The ice skating scene slays me, but it also is one of those movies where you don't know who to root for. Courtney B. Vance isn't a bad husband, he's just working so damn hard, you know?” Sing it, sister.

watch on prime video

11. Holidate (2020)

  • Run time: 104 minutes
  • Rating: TV-MA

"Holidate might be one of my favorite movies," raves PureWow Associate Sales & Deals Editor Destinee Scott. "What can I say? I'm a sucker for a slow burn love story, and it's actually not corny. It really sheds light on what singles go through during the holiday season, but gives you hope."

Sloane (Emma Roberts) is a twenty-something single woman who’s fed up with her family always setting her up on awkward dates. So, she enlists a handsome stranger to be her “Holidate,” which is a made-up phrase that’s used to describe two people who are platonic plus-ones during the holidays.

Watch on Netflix

12. Love in the Villa (2022)

  • Run time: 115 minutes
  • Rating: TV-14

Julie (Kat Graham) is a kindergarten teacher and hopeless romantic obsessed with Verona as the famed backdrop of Romeo and Juliet. After her boyfriend spontaneously breaks up with her before their trip, Julie unexpectedly travels solo to Italy. However, she's surprised to learn that her villa was accidentally double-booked, forcing her to share her much-needed alone time with a cynical stranger, a wine aficionado named Charlie (Tom Hopper). 

watch on netflix

13. Friendsgiving (2020)

  • Run time: 95 minutes
  • Rating: R

Best friends Molly and Abby plan to spend a low-key Thanksgiving together as the former navigates motherhood and a divorce, while the latter is recovering from a breakup. However, both invite a bevy of guests, including potential lovers, mutual friends, former boyfriends and unexpected family members for a day sure to end in chaos. Malin Åkerman stars as Molly and Kat Dennings as Abby alongside Wanda Sykes, Margaret Cho, Jane Seymour and Chelsea Peretti.

Watch on Prime Video

14. Scent of a Woman (1992)

  • Run time: 157 minutes
  • Rating: R

Relish all that is New York City during the holidays in this Oscar-winning drama. Scholarship kid Charlie Simms (Chris O'Donnell) is tasked with watching over a curmudgeonly blind Army veteran, Frank Slade (Al Pacino) during Thanksgiving break so that he can afford a plane ticket home at Christmas. Slade takes them to New York, intending to live like a bon vivant before committing suicide. Meanwhile, Charlie and another classmate are subject to a disciplinary inquiry after witnessing a prank on the headmaster. As Charlie and Frank spend more time together, each will teach the other the true meaning of courage. For his performance, Pacino won an Academy Award for Best Actor, the first of four he'd win and of eight nominations. Little-known fact: All moms love this movie. If that doesn't catapult it to one of the best Thanksgiving movies of all time, then I don't know what does.

Watch on prime video

15. Tower Heist (2011)

  • Run time: 104 minutes
  • Rating: PG-13

Josh (Ben Stiller) is the manager of a luxury apartment complex, whose penthouse tenant is Wall Street billionaire Arthur Shaw (Alan Alda). Shaw manages the building employees' pension fund, but is later found to have embezzled $2 billion in a Ponzi scheme. Josh orchestrates a Thanksgiving Day heist to steal Shaw's $20 million in reserves to remand to his coworkers, enlisting childhood friend and petty criminal, Slide (Eddie Murphy), maid Odessa (Gabourey Sidibe), concierge Charlie (Casey Affleck) and elevator operator Enrique (Michael Peña). What follows is an empty safe, solid gold Ferrari and hidden ledger. Interesting fact: The movie was originally conceptualized by Murphy centering on an all-star cast of black comedians playing disgruntled employees planning to rob the Trump International Hotel.

Watch on prime video

16. Free Birds (2013)

  • Run time: 91 minutes
  • Rating: PG

This is the one to watch if you’ve got little kids running laps around your living room post-turkey. This action-packed comedy will have them glued to the television. Free Birds follows Reggie, a turkey pardoned by the U.S. president living out his days at Camp David eating pizza and watching Mexican telenovelas. His life is upended when Jake, a member of the Turkey Freedom Front, whisks him away to 1621. Reggie's mission: take turkeys off the Thanksgiving menu. Owen Wilson voices Reggie, Woody Harrelson is Jake, Amy Poehler is Jenny (Reggie's love interest) and George Takei is the time machine.

watch on prime video

17. Pieces of April (2003)

  • Run time: 79 minutes
  • Rating: PG-13

We are totally here for young Katie Holmes, who plays a rebellious woman hosting her estranged family for Thanksgiving in her tiny New York City apartment. Two storylines diverge. We follow April (Holmes) as she attempts to cook dinner, including a turkey, with a broken oven, and then see her family's journey from the suburbs into the city. It's revealed that this will be her mother, Joy's (Patricia Clarkson), last Thanksgiving, as she has breast cancer. If you’re playing host for the first time, this movie, filled with mishaps and misunderstandings, will help put any missteps into perspective.

watch on prime video

18. What's Cooking? (2000)

  • Run time: 109 minutes
  • Rating: PG-13

The movie introduces viewers to four different families who are celebrating Thanksgiving. Although they stem from diverse backgrounds (Vietnamese, Latino, Jewish, African American), they share many of the same trials and tribulations, including irreversible kitchen mishaps. But throw in culture clashes, generational divides and shocking secrets, and it may prove too much for anyone to handle. At the end of the day, though, one thing rings true. It's all about family.

Watch on tubi

19. Krisha (2015)

  • Run time: 81 minutes
  • Rating: R

Trey Edward Shults’s directorial debut tells the story of his aunt Krisha Fairchild, who celebrates Thanksgiving with her family after years of estrangement. While the movie stars his real-life aunt, the actual plot is somewhat fictionalized. In it, Krisha convinces her family to congregate at her sister's house, where she plans to cook the meal. As the day proceeds, Krisha attempts to reconcile with her family, but learns it's not so easy as cooking the perfect Turkey. Krisha premiered at South by Southwest before screening at the Cannes Film Festival in 2015, earning positive reviews and a rating of 95 percent on Rotten Tomatoes.

Watch on prime video

20. The Oath (2018)

  • Run time: 93 minutes
  • Rating: R

The Oath takes place in a dystopian future America where citizens are asked to sign a loyalty pledge. Couple Chris (Ike Barinholtz) and Kai’s (Tiffany Haddish) dysfunctional relationship is put to the test when they refuse to sign, and their lack of cooperation results in an, er, interesting family dynamic during Thanksgiving dinner. But when government agents turn up at their door on Black Friday, things get a lot more complicated.

Watch on Prime video

21. A Family Thanksgiving (2010)

  • Run time: 88 minutes
  • Rating: PG

Start your Hallmark movie season with A Family Thanksgiving. All hell breaks loose when Claudia (Daphne Zuniga) is pressured by her sister into baking a homemade pie for Thanksgiving. The problem: Claudia is a successful Harvard-trained lawyer and doesn't know the first thing about being in the kitchen. While trying to balance her sister's demand with pressures at work, Claudia is whisked away to an alternate reality in which she becomes what she once shunned: a soccer mom. As Claudia navigates this new reality, she's challenged to evaluate what she's really thankful for.

Watch on apple tv+

22. Garfield's Thanksgiving (1989)

  • Run time: 71 minutes
  • Rating: G

Just because he’s a lasagna lover doesn’t mean Garfield (voiced by Lorenzo Music) is opposed to indulging in a juicy turkey. The drama kicks off when Jon invites Dr. Liz Wilson, Garfield's veterinarian, to Thanksgiving dinner. Sadly, Jon is clueless and forgets to thaw the bird, in addition to totally botching the vegetables and stuffing. Meanwhile, Garfield is suffering from Liz's imposed diet, Odie hot on his tail every time he tries to sneak a snack. This movie's one of the best Thanksgiving movies for both kids and adults—it's sure to earn laughs from everyone. Released in 1989, Garfield's Thanksgiving was nominated for Outstanding Animated Program at the 42nd Primetime Emmy Awards. Now, pass the lasagna.

Buy on Amazon

23. For Your Consideration (2006)

  • Run time: 86 minutes
  • Rating: PG-13

The mockumentary follows three actors, who are starring in a low-budget film called Home for Purim. Though the behind-the-scenes are tumultuous, an unconfirmed source says that the lead actors, Marilyn Hack (Catherine O'Hara), Victor Allan Miller (Harry Shearer) and Callie Webb (Parker Posey) may earn Oscar nominations, true characters are revealed. The buzz causes the movie studio to change the film's name to Home for Thanksgiving, deeming the original title "too Jewish."As the cast navigates the press circuit leading up to the awards, they find that maybe success isn't as alluring as they thought. O'Hara's role earned her the National Board of Review's Best Supporting Actress award and an Independent Spirit Award nomination for Best Female Lead. And, ironically, her performance generated speculation that she would receive an Oscar nomination—though in the end, the film garnered none.

Watch on prime video

24. Planes, Trains and Automobiles (1987)

  • Run time: 92 minutes
  • Rating: R

This John Hughes-era classic centers on a road trip to Chicago gone terribly wrong. All advertising executive Neal Page (Steve Martin) wants is to get home for Thanksgiving—but poor weather diverts his flight. As he attempts to find a way home, he becomes repeatedly entangled with fellow traveller Del Griffith (John Candy), a shower curtain ring salesman. As the title of the movie implies, the duo struggles on trains, planes and cars (including a charred one) to get Page to Chicago, while learning to find harmony in their divergent personalities.

watch on prime video

25. Sweet November (2001)

  • Run time: 120 minutes
  • Rating: PG-13

When Sara Deever (Charlize Theron) randomly meets Nelson Moss (Keanu Reeves) at the DMV, they immediately hit it off. And so when she later invites him to spend the month of November with her, he agrees. However, Sara has a secret: she has terminal cancer. That doesn't deter Nelson, who's determined to show her that they can be together. Eventually, both must come to terms with reality.

Watch on prime video

26. National Lampoon's Holiday Reunion (2003)

  • Run time: 117 minutes
  • Rating: PG

In the mood for a post-feast documentary? Check out this critically-acclaimed concert film that follows the Thanksgiving farewell show of the American-Canadian rock group, The Band. (They’re known for hits like “Up on Cripple Creek,” “The Shape I’m In,” “Rag Mama Rag,” “Life Is a Carnival,” “Time to Kill” and “Ophelia.”) Scenes jump between past and present chronicling The Band's history, nostalgically documenting the end of an era.

watch on youtube

27. The Last Waltz (1978)

  • Run time: 117 minutes
  • Rating: PG

In the mood for a post-feast documentary? Check out this critically-acclaimed concert film that follows the Thanksgiving farewell show of the American-Canadian rock group, The Band. (They’re known for hits like “Up on Cripple Creek,” “The Shape I’m In,” “Rag Mama Rag,” “Life Is a Carnival,” “Time to Kill” and “Ophelia.”) Scenes jump between past and present chronicling The Band's history, nostalgically documenting the end of an era.

Watch on PRIME VIDEO

28. The Ice Storm (1997)

  • Run time: 113 minutes
  • Rating: R

The Ice Storm follows two upper-class families in the suburbs of Connecticut who turn out to be more than just neighbors. Ben (Kevin Kline) and Elena (Joan Allen) Hood are parents to Paul (Tobey Maguire) and Wendy (Christina Ricci). Their neighbors are Jim (Jamey Sheridan) and Janey (Sigourney Weaver) Carver, who have two sons, Mikey (Elijah Wood) and Sandy (Adam Hann-Byrd). Ben and Janey are having an affair, while the children are engaged in various troubling pursuits. It all comes to head when an ice storm hits during Thanksgiving break, which drives the families to confront their entanglements—some with devastating consequences.

Watch on PRIME VIDEO

29. Funny People (2009)

  • Run time: 152 minutes
  • Rating: R

After being diagnosed with leukemia, a struggling movie star named George Simmons (Adam Sandler) returns to his stand-up comedy roots. In doing so, he crosses paths with an aspiring 20-something comedian, Ira Wright (Seth Rogen), who becomes George's assistant. When George learns his cancer is in remission, he decides he wants his ex-fiancée, Laura (Leslie Mann), back. However, Ira doesn't always take George's side in the love triangle with Laura's husband, causing tension between them. If George’s Thanksgiving toast doesn't inspire you to appreciate the holidays, then nothing will.

Watch on prime video

30. Son-in-Law (1993)

  • Run time: 95 minutes
  • Rating: PG-13

On the surface, it may look like every parents' worst nightmare: Good country girl heads to college and brings home a party boy. But as the saying goes, don't judge a book by its cover. That's what Becca Warner's (Carla Guigino) family learns when she invites classmate Fred Weasel (Pauly Shore) home for Christmas. To save her from an off-the-cuff proposal from her hometown boyfriend, Travis (Dan Gauthier), Fred announces that he's already proposed—and she's said yes. Now, Fred must win the family over.

Watch on prime video

31. The New World (2005)

  • Run time: 135 minutes
  • Rating: PG-13

As legend goes, the origin of the first Thanksgiving was between English colonists and Native Americans. However, The New World shows the tenser dynamics often glossed over. The movie follows the mythical love story of Captain John Smith (Colin Farrell) and Pocahontas (Q'orianka Kilcher) in the midst of the founding of Virginia’s Jamestown settlement. There's betrayal and turmoil, politics and passion. Nothing like heading into Black Friday with a little drama, don't you think?

Watch on prime video

32. The Blind Side (2009)

  • Run time: 128 minutes
  • Rating: PG-13

Sandra Bullock and Tim McGraw star in this sports drama film, which is based on a true story. It centers around former Baltimore Ravens tackle Michael Oher, facing homelessness as he dips in and out of foster homes. He befriends SJ Tuohy, the son of a wealthy couple, and the mother, Leigh Anne (Bullock), invites Michael to spend Thanksgiving with them. Slowly, he becomes a member of the Tuohy family, and they help him both improve his grades and make the football team. Drama ensures when college recruiters suspect the family, Ole Miss alums, have pressed Michael into signing with the University of Mississippi. Ultimately, it's a feel-good story, but it will also help fill the void of Friday night football as you doze on the couch post Thanksgiving buffet. For her performance, Bullock won an Academy Award for Best Actress, and the film took home Best Picture.

Watch on prime video

33. Grumpy Old Men (1993)

  • Run time: 103 minutes
  • Rating: PG-13

If you think you’ve dealt with your fair share of frenemy experiences, wait until you watch this classic Thanksgiving movie about two neighbors, John Gustafson (Jack Lemmon) and Max Goldman (Walter Matthau), who feud incessantly. The antics hit a new level when English professor Ariel Traux moves to town and has Thanksgiving dinner with their mutual friend, prompting the retirees to compete for her affections. As the stakes get higher, old wounds are revealed that both men will have to face if they're ever going to live in peace. The film ended up being a surprise 1993 success, earning $80.5 million on its $35 million budget, and went on to spawn Grumpier Old Men.

watch on prime video

34. Turkey Hollow (2015)

  • Run time: 87 minutes
  • Rating: PG

When the Emmerson family visits Turkey Hollow, a mysterious off-the-grid town, they attempt to track down the town’s elusive legend: the ten-foot Howling Hoodoo. Kids Tim (Graham Verchere) and Annie (Genevieve Buechner) also stumble into the plot of their eccentric aunt's scheming neighbor, Eldridge Slump (Linden Banks) and his farmhands, which involves illegal turkey activities and a plan to steal their aunt's farm.

Watch on prime video

35. Autumn in New York (2000)

  • Run time: 104 minutes
  • Rating: PG-13

If you loved Richard Gere in Pretty Woman, then you'll want to pop this flick in for cozy fall New York vibes and a sad (but wholesome) love story. Gere plays Will Keane, a successful restaurateur and playboy. One day, he meets Charlotte (Winona Ryder), who has come to his restaurant with her grandmother, and they become lovers. However, true to his womanizing ways, Will tells her there's no future for them, and surprisingly, Charlotte agrees. She reveals that she has terminal cancer. As her condition deteriorates, Will realizes that he may be losing a good thing that's actually worth fighting for.

Watch on tubi

36. Dan In Real Life (2007)

  • Run time: 98 minutes
  • Rating: PG-13

It's probably not the first movie that comes to mind when you think of turkey-themed films, but it definitely has that festive feel. In the movie, a widower and single parent named Dan Burns (Steve Carell) falls in love a charming woman named Marie (Juliette Binoche) while visiting his hometown for an annual family get-together. The problem? Marie just got together with Dan's carefree brother, Mitch (Dane Cook). Meanwhile, Dan is also clashing with his daughter, Cara (Brittany Robertson), whose boyfriend Dan opposes. It was a box office success, raking in $68.5 million on its $25 million budget.

Watch on prime video

37. American Experience: The Pilgrims (2015)

  • Run time: 127 minutes
  • Rating: PG

Want to brush up on your history? Look no further than American Experience: The Pilgrims, an eye-opening documentary that reveals the story of the "First Thanksgiving" and explains the founding of the first English colony in New England.

Watch on apple tv+

38. Alice's Restaurant (1969)

  • Run time: 111 minutes
  • Rating: R

The classic cult movie actually borrows its title from Arlo Guthrie's folk song, "Alice's Restaurant Massacree." The Alice in question was Gutherie's real-life friend, Alice Brock, who did own a restaurant called The Back Room. However, aside from the title of the song, the restaurant has little to do with the plot. Guthrie stars as himself in the film, where he decides to visit a close friend named Alice for Thanksgiving dinner. But after he litters, he gets into some trouble with the law, which turns into a stunt used to protest the Vietnam war draft.

Watch on Youtube

39. Soul Food (1997)

  • Run time: 114 minutes
  • Rating: R

The title itself already suggests that it's a great choice for post-Thanksgiving entertainment—although you might want to watch this one after the kids are asleep. In the movie, which stars Vanessa Williams and Vivica Fox, a family struggles to continue their 40-year tradition of Sunday family dinners after their matriarch dies. The drama unfolds through the eyes of 11-year-old Ahmad (Brandon Hammond), whose mother, Maxine (Fox), is at odds with his aunt, Terri (Williams), because the former stole and married the latter's former boyfriend. As Terri, the eldest, attempts to keep the family together in the wake of Mother Joe's (Irma P. Hall) passing, misunderstandings threaten to tear the family apart—until Ahmad devises a plan to keep them all together.

Watch on prime video

40. Crooklyn (1994)

  • Run time: 114 minutes
  • Rating: PG-13

This classic '70s film tells the coming-of-age story of 9-year-old Troy Carmichael, who lives with her tight-knit family Brooklyn. Her father is a struggling mucisian, while her mother is a schoolteacher trying to keep things afloat. They live in harmonic dysfunction with their eclectic neighbors, when their world is turned upside down. Carolyn is diagnosed with cancer, and later dies. Troy struggles to accept this new reality and keep her family together in the crisis. Fun fact: The story is loosely based on the experiences of Spike Lee, the film's director and producer.

Watch on prime video

41. Hollidaysburg (2014)

  • Run time: 127 minutes
  • Rating: NR

After completing their first semester at college, a group of old friends return home for Thanksgiving break, where they reflect on all the ways that they've changed since high school. Tori (Rachel Keller) must process the estrangement between herself and her former best friend, Katie (Kate Boyer). Meanwhile, has-been prom king Scott (Tobin Mitnik) is dumped by his girlfriend, Heather (Clair Chapelli). But, thanks to a chance encounter, he reconnects with an old friend—Tori. Hollidaysburg was one of two films produced via the Starz competition reality show The Chair.

Watch on Youtube

42. Annie (1982)

  • Run time: 127 minutes
  • Rating: PG

It may not be a movie about Thanksgiving, but it'll probably have the entire family singing "Tomorrow" faster than you can say "pumpkin pie." If you're not familiar with the classic storyline, Annie follows the titular orphaned character (played by Aileen Quinn) during the Great Depression. She is invited to spend a week at the home of billionaire Oliver Warbucks (Albert Finney), who launches a campaign to help reunite Annie with her parents, whom she believes will return for her. However, scheming orphanage headmistress Agatha Hannigan (Carol Burnett) has other plans for the young redhead. When casting, Quinn was selected from a pool of 9,000 hopefuls for the role, while Cary Grant had been considered for Oliver Warbucks. Though it opened to mixed reviews, Annie was ultimately the tenth-highest grossing film of 1982 and remains beloved today.

Watch on prime video

43. Curly Sue (1991)

  • Run time: 101 minutes
  • Rating: PG

There's a lot more to Curly Sue (Alisan Porter) than her abundance of dark curls. The homeless 6-year-old survives under the care of her loving companion, Bill Dancer (Jim Belushi), who took her in as a baby. Together, they carry out scams with the only goal of putting food on the table. One particular scam puts them in the path of a wealthy divorce lawyer, Grey Ellison (Kelly Lynch), who takes it on herself to help the pair despite protests from her boyfriend. When Bill and Sue are torn apart, it's up to Grey to reunite them. The end result: a feel-good tale that's a perfect way to wrap up a big Thanksgiving feast.

Watch on prime video

44. The Turkey Bowl (2019)

  • Run time: 120 minutes
  • Rating: R

Businessman and former high school quarterback Patrick Hodges (Ryan Hansen) gets tricked into returning to his hometown for Thanksgiving weekend. When he arrives expecting a funeral, he learns that his old buddies need his help finishing a football game from 15 years ago, known as “The Turkey Bowl.” As they train, old rivalries—and old romances—step out of the shadows, and Patrick must confront the reason he left his hometown in the first place.

Watch on Apple TV+

45. An Old Fashioned Thanksgiving (2008)

  • Run time: 87 minutes
  • Rating: G

Sure, you know Louisa May Alcott thanks to her beloved classic, Little Women. But, she also penned a short story, An Old Fashioned Thanksgiving, upon which this movie is loosely based. When Tilly (Tatiana Maslany) sees that her mother can barely afford to put food on the table for Thanksgiving, she pens an exaggerated letter to her wealthy grandmother, Isabella (Jacqueline Bisset), and asks for help. But when Isabella arrives, Tilly’s mom isn’t too thrilled.

Watch on vudu

46. Love at the Thanksgiving Day Parade (2013)

  • Run time: 86 minutes
  • Rating: G

Emily Rogers (Autumn Reeser) takes pride in coordinating Chicago’s annual Thanksgiving Day parade, but when the city hires wealthy consultant Henry Williams (Antonio Cupo) to handle the finances, she worries that he will ruin the tradition. Can they work together to pull off a successful production?

Watch on prime video

47. The Guernsey Literary and Potato Peel Pie Society (2018)

  • Run time: 123 minutes
  • Rating: TV-PG

You won't spot any turkeys or Thanksgiving decor, but this charming romantic comedy has all the makings of a cozy fall film. Set in 1946, the movie follows writer Juliet Ashton (Lily James) who bonds with a resident on the island of Guernsey after exchanging letters. Through their correspondence, she learns of The Guernsey Literary and Potato Peel Pie Society, and soon travels to the island to interview the members for a column she writes in a London newspaper. However, as she digs deeper, she learns that the group is haunted by the disappearance of a friend, whom they hope will return. The film is based on Mary Ann Shaffer's 2008 novel of the same name. (See if you can spot a pre-famous Glen Powell.)

Watch on Netflix

49. The Big Chill (1983)

  • Run time: 105 minutes
  • Rating: R

Yes, we will take any opportunity to watch young Jeff Goldblum. This is the movie to stream if you’re feeling philosophical about the passage of time with all your besties at an orphan Friendsgiving. Goldblum stars alongside Tom Berenger, Glenn Close and William Hurt in this Lawrence Kasdan film. It chronicles the lives and relationships of a friend group that reunites at the funeral of their friend who died by suicide. Confused about their feelings, old secrets and drama surface as the friends process their grief.

Watch on prime video

50. She's Gotta Have It (1986)

  • Run time: 84 minutes
  • Rating: R

We know, we know. Spike Lee’s She’s Gotta Have It feels like a rather odd choice, given that it follows a sexually liberated Black woman who tries to juggle three different men. However, there’s one iconic Thanksgiving scene, where Nola (Tracy Camilla Johns) invites all three of her partners over for dinner. That alone earns this classic a spot on the list. In 2017, Lee adapted it into a series for Netflix, and in 2019, the film was preserved in the United States National Film Registry by the Library of Congress.

Watch on netflix

51. Cold Turkey (2013)

  • Run time: 84 minutes
  • Rating: NR

When a retired professor attempts to have a fun Thanksgiving celebration with his eccentric family, things go downhill when his estranged daughter, Nina (Alicia Witt), shows up after 15 years. Meanwhile, his son is harboring a massive secret.

watch on tubi tv

52. Dutch (1991)

  • Run time: 107 minutes
  • Rating: PG-13

Before his Modern Family days, Ed O’Neill starred in a funny Thanksgiving movie about a guy trying to appease his girlfriend by driving her son from Atlanta to Chicago in time for the holidays. However, the son, Doyle (Ethan Embry), proves difficult to win over, as he was expecting his father to appear instead. As Dutch (Ed O'Neill) treks across state lines with the brat, the two generally come to an understanding in time to celebrate Thanksgiving.

Watch on XFinity

54. Prisoners (2013)

  • Run time: 153 minutes
  • Rating: R

If you 're craving some terror with your turkey, you'll enjoy this intense thriller, which follows Keller Dover (Hugh Jackman) as he embarks on a mission to find his daughter when she suddenly goes missing on Thanksgiving. When the prime suspect is arrested and quickly released, however, the father seeks vengeance before it's too late.

Watch on prime video

55. Don't Look Up (2021)

  • Run time: 2 hours 18 minutes
  • Rating: R

It's not an official Thanksgiving movie, but the characters share a heartfelt and meaningful meal treated with the same sacredness as Turkey Day. Leonardo DiCaprio and Jennifer Lawrence star as a pair of scientists who embark on a frenzied press junket to warn humanity about impending catastrophe. Meryl Streep plays an indifferent president blinded by her own hubris, with Jonah Hill, Timothée Chalamet and Cate Blanchett in supporting roles. Will Professor Mindy (DiCaprio) and Kate be able to convince the government to act, or will they double down and refuse to look up? Though the satire was criticized, the film earned four Academy Award nominations, including Best Picture, in addition to four Golden Globe nominations and six Critics' Choice Award nominations. It also won Best Original Screenplay at the 74th Writers Guild of America Awards.

Watch on netflix

56. The Myth of Fingerprints (1997)

  • Run time: 93 minutes
  • Rating: R

In Bart Freundlich's directorial debut, a dysfunctional family celebrates Thanksgiving together in New England. Over the weekend, unresolved issues and old rivalries arise, resulting in an awkward and tense-filled reunion as everyone must face their pasts and feelings. The film premiered at the 1997 Sundance Film Festival, and borrows its title from the 1986 Paul Simon song, "All Around the World or the Myth of Fingerprints."

Watch on Apple TV+

57. Home for Thanksgiving (2022)

  • Run time: 74 minutes
  • Rating: PG-13

Following the passing of a family member, Martha (Sallie Glaner) is determined to plan the perfect Thanksgiving dinner. When the rest of the Winthrop family arrives to celebrate, however, troubling secrets are revealed as they try to navigate their loss.

Watch on Tubi TV

58. Thanksgiving (2023)

  • Run time: 1 hour 47 minutes
  • Rating: R

If you and the fam love horror films, then Thanksgiving gets you right in the holiday spirit. A slasher named John Carver kills victims lining up outside a local store in preparation for its Black Friday sale, ultimately abducting the family who owns it. As the deaths and hostages pile up, the killer continues to evade capture, until Jessica (Nell Verlaque), the daughter of the store owner, begins to connect the dots. Patric Dempsey, Addison Ray and Jalen Thomas Brooks also star. A sequel is set to be released in 2025.

watch on netflix

59. Black Friday (2021)

  • Run time: 1 hour 24 minutes
  • Rating: Unrated

Arguably, Thanksgiving is as much about Black Friday as it is about the turkey and the stuffing. In this aptly-titled horror comedy, divorced father Ken Bates (Devon Sawa) is working Black Friday. He and his coworkers discover they're the target of attacks by a parasitic organism that turns people into monsters. As the store descends into chaos, both shoppers and employees must fight for their lives in this tongue-and-cheek film.

RELATED

The Best Family Movies of All Time

greta
Greta Heggeness

Senior Editor, News and Entertainment

  • Writes and edits news and entertainment content
  • Specializes in breaking celebrity news, royal family coverage and TV show and movie recommendations
  • Has 9 years experience in entertainment coverage
read full bio
rachel bowie christine han photography 100
Rachel Bowie

Senior Director, Special Projects and Royals

  • Writes and produces family, fashion, wellness, relationships, money and royals content
  • Podcast co-host and published author with a book about the British Royal Family
  • Studied sociology at Wheaton College and received a masters degree in journalism from Emerson College
read full bio
Company
Legal
©2010-2025 Wow MediaProducts, Inc doing business as PureWow. All rights reserved.
stylefoodfamilywellness
Subscribe