The 59 Best Thanksgiving Movies the Whole Family Will Love

Run time: 119 minutes

119 minutes Rating: PG-13

This is Nora Ephron at her best and the perfect picture of a moment in time (the late ’90s). The ensemble cast includes Tom Hanks and Meg Ryan in their third rom-com pairing (the previous two being Joe Versus the Volcano and Sleepless in Seattle). Jean Stapleton, Heather Burns and Dave Chappelle also star. This iconic movie was inspired by the 1937 play Parfumerie, which had previously been adapted as The Shop Around the Corner (1940) and In the Good Old Summertime (1949). If the title sounds familiar, that's because it's a riff on AOL's “You’ve got mail” notifications. Were we ever so young?

“You've Got Mail is one of those movies you can watch over and over again. Meg Ryan and Tom Hanks have unbelievable chemistry (just wait for the final scene). And who doesn't love Meg scolding Tom over taking the caviar garnish?!,” says VP of News and Entertainment, Philip Mutz about one of our all-time favorite rom-coms, which happens to have not one, but two Thanksgiving scenes. PureWow Fashion Editor Abby Hepworth is also quite fond of the flick: "This is such a great feel-good movie," she says, adding that, “I think part of the reason I love it so much is because it's fun to spot the real NYC places they filmed. It also showcases the city at its most autumnal. It almost makes me like fall, and is such a fun movie to watch with family, too."

