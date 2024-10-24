About UsStyleFashionBeautyReviewsShoppingFoodFamilyWellnessEntertainmentNewsHomeRecipesTravelPetsHoroscopesGift GuidesWeddingsCulturesMoneyBooksTechNew YorkLos Angeles
entertainment

The 38 Best Thanksgiving Episodes from Our Favorite TV Shows

Get ready to binge-watch

By Alexandra Hough
Updated Nov 4, 2025
Hulu

When I think about my favorite holiday specials, it's usually the Christmas ones that come to mind. But what about all of the iconic television Thanksgiving episodes? Remember when How I Met Your Mother's Barney teetered on the brink of sanity that fateful Slapsgiving? Or when Piper and Alex finally made up and shared a dance on Orange Is the New Black?

From The Office to Modern Family, there are an endless number of television shows that deserve recognition for their Thanksgiving-themed episodes where comedy, family conflict and screen-worthy chaos reign supreme. So, whether you’re preparing to host or just looking for something to binge-watch while in a post-turkey coma, these 38 Thanksgiving episodes are a must-add to your holiday queue.

Drama

thanksgiving episodes this is us pilgrim rick
NBC

1. This Is Us

  • Episode: “Pilgrim Rick”
  • Where to find it: Season 1, Episode 8
  • Runtime: 44 minutes

In a flashback, Jack, Rebecca and the three kids make their way to Rebecca's parents' house for their traditional Thanksgiving holiday. When an unforeseen disaster occurs, the family begins a tradition of their own, one that involves a killer hat and convenience store hot dogs. Meanwhile, in the present day, the family gathers at Randall's house for the occasion. Guys, this is the episode in which Randall learns the truth about William and Rebecca’s relationship...and it’s not pretty.

"This Is Us will always play on the heartstrings," heartstrings," says PureWow's Beauty and Cultures Editor Chelsea Candelario. "I love the back and forth between the past with Jack to the present as Randall tries to continue the old and new traditions with his own family. Of course, there's drama, heartache, you name it. Just have the tissue box handy."

Watch on HULU
thanksgiving episodes golmore girls
The WB Television Network

2. Gilmore Girls

  • Episode: “A Deep-Fried Korean Thanksgiving”
  • Where to find it: Season 3, Episode 9
  • Runtime: 42 minutes

Lorelai's parents expect the girls for Thanksgiving dinner...and so do Lane, Luke and Sookie. So, how do they handle four enormous dinners? They don’t exactly. But it’s at Emily and Richard's where, to Lorelai's dismay, Rory reveals that she has applied to other schools besides Harvard. “This is one of my favorite episodes of Gilmore Girls and so emblematic of the series as a whole. It’s a perfect combination of laughs, heart, drama and superb fall vibes. This episode is for sure an annual comfort rewatch for me—and beloved by nearly every Gilmore Girls fan I know,” says PureWow's former Audience Development Strategist Nicole Frazzini.

Executive Editor Catrina Yohay agrees, adding, “I'd argue it's one of the funniest episodes in the series. Hilarious writing and amazing one-liners, my family and I still quote around the holidays today. 'Tums? You mean amateur pills?'”

Watch on Netflix
parenthood thanksgiving episodes happy thanksgiving
NBC

3. Parenthood

  • Episode: “Happy Thanksgiving”
  • Where to find it: Season 2, Episode 10
  • Runtime: 60 minutes

Tensions run high at the Braverman family holiday when Drew feels uncomfortable about his mom bringing Gordon to dinner. Meanwhile, surprising news from Gordon (again) has Adam torn between his job and family.

Watch on NETFLIX
thanksgiving episodes blair waldorf must pie gossip girl
Warner Bros. Television

4. Gossip Girl

  • Episode: “Blair Waldorf Must Pie!”
  • Where to find it: Season 1, Episode 9
  • Runtime: 45 minutes

When Dan hears that Serena and her family are spending Thanksgiving alone at The Palace, he invites them to spend the holiday with his family, creating an uncomfortable situation for Rufus and Lily (whose children are unaware of their, um, weird romantic history). Meanwhile, Blair's emotions spiral out of control when she learns that her father will not be coming home for the holiday.

Watch on HBO MAX
thanks for the memories greys anatomy thanksgiving episodes
ABC

5. Grey’s Anatomy

  • Episode: “Thanks for the Memories”
  • Where to find it: Season 2, Episode 9
  • Runtime: 39 minutes

None of the doctors (well, interns and residents) can resist skipping work, as Izzie tries to embrace the season by making a perfect, unique Thanksgiving dinner. And while she doesn’t quite know how, Burke saves the day and helps her, while Cristina, Meredith and Alex hide at work. Oh yeah, and George has to embrace his own O'Malley tradition by shooting a turkey. Ouch.

Watch on Hulu
best-thanksgiving-episodes-pretty-little-liars
HBO Max

6. Pretty Little Liars

  • Episode: "Taking This One To The Grave"
  • Where to find it: Season 5, Episode 12
  • Runtime: 43 minutes

No, it's not your quintessential Thanksgiving episode, but the episode does open on Thanksgiving Day, complete with pumpkin pies. In this intense finale, the Liars team up with Mona to figure out the truth about Ali. Meanwhile, Spencer finds herself entangled in Bethany's murder investigation. This is one of my favorite Pretty Little Liars episodes because it marked a turning point in keeping my attention, as I was on the verge of stopping the series with no real answers to the murder mystery. This episode brought back the feeling of seasons one/two, which made me hold on to watching it.

Watch on hbo max
sopranos
HBO Max

7. The Sopranos

  • Episode: “He Is Risen”
  • Where to find it: Season 3, Episode 8
  • Runtime: 54 minutes

As tensions rise between Tony and Ralph, Tony forces Carmela to lie to Ros and cancel their plans to host them for Thanksgiving. (Talk about a holiday tradition everyone can relate to.) But I really come back to this episode for Janice's boyfriend of the moment, a Christian songwriter with narcolepsy who keeps falling asleep at the dinner table.

Watch on Hbo max

Comedy

thanksgiving episodes friends the one with all of the thanksgivings
HBO Max

8. Friends

  • Episode: “The One with All the Thanksgivings”
  • Where to find it: Season 5, Episode 8
  • Runtime: 22 minutes

It’s Thanksgiving, and after Monica's big turkey dinner, Ross complains that his divorce and eviction mean he is having the worst holiday ever. Of course, this prompts the gang to reminisce about their former (not to mention terrible) Thanksgiving experiences. Yes, flashbacks are included.

Watch on HBO MAX
thanksgiving episodes parents new girl
Hulu

9. New Girl

  • Episode: “Parents”
  • Where to find it: Season 2, Episode 8
  • Runtime: 22 minutes

When Jess's (divorced) parents, Bob and Joan, show up at the same time for Thanksgiving dinner, Jess takes the opportunity to try and "parent trap" them into a reconciliation. As you can imagine, her plan ultimately backfires.

Watch on hulu
best-thanksgiving-episodes-new-girl
20th Century Fox Television

10. How I Met Your Mother

  • Episode: “Slapsgiving”
  • Where to find it: Season 3, Episode 9
  • Runtime: 22 minutes

As Lily and Marshall host their first Thanksgiving as a married couple, Barney remains on edge in anticipation of the third slap in their "slap bet" (which is supposed to be coming that night). Meanwhile, Ted and Robin sleep together on the night before Thanksgiving. So yeah, that’s awkward.

Watch on hulu
best-thanksgiving-episodes-modern-family
Hulu

11. Modern Family

  • Episode: “Punkin Chunkin”
  • Where to find it: Season 3, Episode 9
  • Runtime: 21 minutes

When a former neighborhood resident, now rich and successful from a video game idea, returns for a visit, Haley uses it as an opportunity to try and convince her parents that college is not a necessity. Jay feels Manny could use a little dose of constructive criticism, and Cameron is offended when Mitchell questions the authenticity of his colorful childhood stories—specifically his “punkin chunkin” story.

Watch on hulu
best-thanksgiving-episodes-thanksgiving-episodes
Netflix

12. Seinfeld

  • Episode: “The Mom & Pop Store”
  • Where to find it: Season 6, Episode 8
  • Runtime: 23 minutes

George is set to buy a 1989 Volvo sedan, but instead, the car salesman talks him into buying a 1989 LeBaron convertible he says was previously owned by Jon Voight (spoiler alert: it wasn’t). Elaine wins her boss (Ian Abercrombie) a chance to walk in the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade and Kramer decides to help out a small mom-and-pop shoe repair shop by sending business their way. As part of his project, he cleans out Jerry's closet and sends all of his sneakers to them for repair. Unfortunately, Kramer's suggestions for the shop send the old couple into bankruptcy...oops.

Watch on Netflix
best-thanksgiving-episodes-orange-is-the-new-black
Netflix

13. Orange Is the New Black

  • Episode: “F---sgiving”
  • Where to find it: Season 1, Episode 9
  • Runtime: 58 minutes

Piper is in high spirits when she makes peace with Alex and awaits a visit from Larry on Thanksgiving. However, Healy's true colors are shown when he throws Piper in solitary confinement for dancing with Alex. The experience of solitude forces Piper to take a serious look at her life and come to several conclusions about the future. Pretty intense.

Watch on Netflix
best-thanksgiving-episodes-episode-4
NBC

14. Friends (Again)

  • Episode: “The One with the Football”
  • Where to find it: Season 3, Episode 9
  • Runtime: 22 minutes

After watching professional football on TV, an old sibling rivalry between a very competitive Monica and Ross resurfaces. Of course, Thanksgiving dinner is postponed when the gang decides to play a friendly game of "touch" football.

Watch on HBO max
best-thanksgiving-episodes-5
Disney+

15. Boy Meets World

  • Episode: “Turkey Day”
  • Where to find it: Season 4, Episode 10
  • Runtime: 22 minutes

After Cory and Shawn win a turkey and stuffing for donating the most food cans, they decide to split it by having their families celebrate Thanksgiving together. But things get somewhat weird when both their parents are uncomfortable with the idea of mingling with another class.

Watch on Disney+
best-thanksgiving-episodes-modern-family-2
20TH CENTURY FOX

16. Modern Family (Again)

  • Episode: “Three Turkeys”
  • Where to find it: Season 6, Episode 8
  • Runtime: 21 minutes

Phil and Luke are in charge of prepping the turkey for the main dish—clearly the family’s first mistake. Claire (who is ready for disaster) supplies a secret backup turkey while Jay and Gloria decide to serve up a cozy Thanksgiving of their own after their vacation gets canceled. Of course, none of these go according to plan and, as usual, chaos ensues.

Watch on hulu
best-thanksgiving-episodes-two-women-at-dinner
Peacock

17. Everybody Loves Raymond

  • Episode: “No Fat”
  • Where to find it: Season 3, Episode 10
  • Runtime: 23 minutes

After a visit to the senior health fair, Marie decides she and her husband Frank are going to start eating healthy. When Deborah agrees, the two women start scheming a “no fat” Thanksgiving. In utter shock, Raymond, Frank and Robert watch in horror as their usual turkey, stuffing and mashed potatoes quickly turn to vegetables and tofu turkey.

Watch on Peacock
best-thanksgiving-episodes-blonde-girl-the-office
NBC

18. The Office

  • Episode: “WUPHF.com”
  • Where to find it: Season 7, Episode 9
  • Runtime: 42 minutes

In an attempt to recreate Hay Place (a fond childhood memory) before Thanksgiving, Dwight puts together his own version in the parking lot of Dunder Mifflin. While obsessing over his childhood dream of becoming Hay King (and making a pretty hefty profit off of families), he loses his relationship with Angela, who meets her future husband, Senator Robert Lipton, at the event.

Watch on Peacock
best-thanksgiving-episodes-mindy-project
NBC / Getty Images

19. The Mindy Project

  • Episode: “Thanksgiving”
  • Where to find it: Season 1, Episode 6
  • Runtime: 22 minutes

What could be worse than running into an ex at a holiday event? That’s what happens when Mindy agrees to attend her friend’s get-together in Connecticut. While there, she awkwardly runs into Dennis, her blind date from the pilot, and things quickly spiral downhill. So much so that a fight even ensues...

Watch on hulu
best-thanksgiving-episodes-fresh-off-the-boat
Ron Tom/ Getty Images

20. Fresh Off the Boat

  • Episode: “Huangsgiving”
  • Where to find it: Season 2, Episode 8
  • Runtime: 21 minutes

In this family, there’s one special Thanksgiving tradition: a 5:00 a.m. phone call from mom deciding which sister will host this year’s holiday. (I'm not kidding.) Now, it’s Jessica’s turn—and you can definitely say the pressure is on.

Watch on hulu
best-thanksgiving-episodes-joey-full-house
ABC

21. Full House

  • Episode: “The Miracle of Thanksgiving”
  • Where to find it: Season 1, Episode 9
  • Runtime: 25 minutes

It's the family's first Thanksgiving without Pam, and Danny is determined to make the day extra special for the girls. But when Danny's mother, Claire, gets stranded in Washington due to bad weather on Thanksgiving morning, Danny, Jesse and Joey must step up and save the holiday. Did I mention John Stamos cooks a turkey in a leather vest?

Watch on hulu
best-thanksgiving-episodes-buffy
20th Television

22. Buffy the Vampire Slayer

  • Episode: “Pangs”
  • Where to find it: Season 4, Episode 8
  • Runtime: 43 minutes

Buffy is seriously stressing about preparing the perfect Thanksgiving—even before the Native American spirits show up. Highlights include Spike dodging arrows while tied to a chair and Angel secretly helping his beloved Buffy from afar...only for Xander to spill the beans at dinner.

Watch on Hulu
best-thanksgiving-episodes-cheers
NBC

23. Cheers

  • Episode: “Thanksgiving Orphans”
  • Where to find it: Season 5, Episode 9
  • Runtime: 30 minutes

With no other plans, the entire Cheers gang decides to get together (outside of the bar, I might add) for a potluck Thanksgiving dinner at Carla's new home. Naturally, an uninvited guest makes an interesting appearance and changes the tone of the evening. But hey, the group vowed that this would be the best holiday ever, right?

Watch on Paramount+
best-thanksgiving-episodes-george-lopez
WARNER BROS.

24. George Lopez

  • Episode: “Guess Who’s Coming to Dinner, Honey”
  • Where to find it: Season 2, Episode 9
  • Runtime: 22 minutes

George decides to spice up this year’s Thanksgiving by inviting a man whom he believes could be his father. However, things get awkward when he finds out that his mother’s one-night stand with this individual never actually happened.

Watch on Peacock
best-thanksgiving-episodes-fresh-prince
NBC Productions

25. The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air

  • Episode: “Talking Turkey”
  • Where to find it: Season 1, Episode 12
  • Runtime: 24 minutes

It’s Thanksgiving and Will’s mom, Viola, is in town for a visit. But she’s quickly disappointed when she realizes the kids have become lazy and are waited on hand and foot by Geoffry. Aunt Viv then tasks Carlton, Will, Hilary and Ashley with preparing their Thanksgiving feast. (I'm sure you can imagine how that goes.)

Watch on Hulu
best-thanksgiving-episodes-friday-night-lights
NBC

26. Friday Night Lights

  • Episode: “Thanksgiving”
  • Where to find it: Season 4, Episode 13
  • Runtime: 43 minutes

Thanksgiving has arrived, and the East Dillon Lions are getting ready to take on the Dillon Panthers. As per usual, the Taylors are inviting everyone to their house for a gathering, including the Riggins fam, the Collettes and, of course, Buddy Garrity (who takes it upon himself to bring a deep-fried turkey).

Watch on netflix
9 1
NBC

27. Parks and Recreation

  • Episode: “Harvest Festival”
  • Where to find it: Season 3, Episode 7
  • Runtime: 22 minutes

Technically, the residents of Pawnee never actually celebrate the holiday during this episode, but the Harvest Festival is pretty close to the actual thing. Leslie Knope is determined to make this year’s event the best one yet; however, things take a turn when a Wamapoke tribal leader puts a curse on the event and Li'l Sebastian gets loose.

Watch on Peacock
best-thanksgiving-episodes-new-girl-two
20TH CENTURY FOX HOME ENTERTAINMENT

28. New Girl (Again)

  • Episode: “Thanksgiving”
  • Where to find it: Season 1, Episode 6
  • Runtime: 22 minutes

Jess decides it would be a good idea to invite her crush and fellow school teacher, Paul, to Thanksgiving. Naturally, things go awry. While it might be bad for Jess, it makes quality television.

Watch on hulu
best-thanksgiving-episodes-70s-show
Fox

29. That ’70s Show

  • Episode: “Thanksgiving”
  • Where to find it: Season 1, Episode 9
  • Runtime: 22 minutes

Dinner at the Foreman’s gets interesting when Laurie brings home an attractive pal from college. Eric immediately becomes infatuated and hilarity ensues.

Watch on Peacock
best-thanksgiving-episodes-master-of-none
Netflix

30. Master of None

  • Episode: “Thanksgiving”
  • Where to find it: Season 2, Episode 8
  • Runtime: 34 minutes

Rather than the usual episodes that tell the story of Dev’s life, this special installment centers around Denise and takes place over a series of Thanksgivings from the '90s to the present day. Spoiler alert: You’re going to need tissues for this one.

Watch on Netflix
best-thanksgiving-episodes-unbreakable
Netflix

31. Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt

  • Episode: "Kimmy Finds Her Mom!"
  • Where to find it: Season 2, Episode 13
  • Runtime: 36 minutes

It's the episode where Kimmy finally reunites with her mom in Florida, but if you ask me, it's Jacqueline who shines in this episode. As she hosts Thanksgiving dinner for Russ and his family, she says, "I know what I'm thankful for. Loving someone other than myself... and revenge!" (Definitely stealing this answer for my next gathering.)

Watch on Netflix
best-thanksgiving-episodes-best-bernie-mac-show
Hulu

32. Bernie Mac

  • Episode: "Tryptophan-tasy"
  • Where to find it: Season 2, Episode 7
  • Runtime: 21 minutes

While Bernie cooks his personal turkey, his nephew, Jordan, accidentally adjusts the grill and causes the meat to become undercooked. As a result, Bernie gets extremely sick and spends Thanksgiving having hilarious fever dreams about the kids.

Watch on hulu
best-thanksgiving-episodes-dexter
Paramount+/Showtime

33. Dexter

  • Episode: "Hungry Man"
  • Where to find it: Season 4, Episode 9
  • Runtime: 51 minutes

It's Thanksgiving season, and while everyone else is hungry for turkey, Dexter is hungry for blood. In this episode, he takes a deep dive into the personal life of Arthur, aka The Trinity Killer. The result is an intense showdown over the most awkward family dinner.

Watch on paramount+/Showtime
best-thanksgiving-episodes-riverdale
Netflix

34. Riverdale

  • Episode: "Chapter Sixty-Four: The Ice Storm"
  • Where to find it: Season 4, Episode 7
  • Runtime: 45 minutes

Archie honors his late father by spearheading a peaceful Thanksgiving dinner at the community center. But it quickly devolves into chaos when a few unexpected guests turn up. Meanwhile, Jughead and Betty investigate a recent death and Cheryl and Toni concoct a plan to cover up a murder.

Watch on Netflix
best-thanksgiving-episodes-brooklyn
Fox

35. Brooklyn Nine-Nine

  • Episode: “Thanksgiving”
  • Where to find it: Season 1, Episode 10  
  • Runtime: 21 minutes

What better way to bond with your coworkers than to spend a holiday with them? That’s exactly what happens when Amy invites the entire precinct over for Thanksgiving, where they soon learn that her cooking is less than impressive.

Watch on peacock
best-thanksgiving-episodes-gossip-girl
HBO Max

36. Gossip Girl (Again)

  • Episode: “The Treasure of Serena Madre”
  • Where to find it: Season 1, Episode 9  
  • Runtime: 42 minutes

Now that I think about it, Gossip Girl goes perfectly with the holidays. And in case you were wondering—there is more than one Thanksgiving episode. It's called “The Treasure of Serena Madre,” and it's all about relationship drama and keeping secrets. Definitely a blast from the 2000s past that you will enjoy.

watch on HBO Max
best-thanksgiving-episodes-bob's-burgers
Hulu

37. Bob Burgers

  • Episode: “Turkey in a Can” 
  • Where to find it: Season 4, Episode 5
  • Runtime: 22 minutes

Thanksgiving appears to be going well for Bob and the family. That is, until Bob discovers that somebody put his turkey in the toilet as a holiday prank. If you're looking for something the whole family can watch and laugh at, Bob's Burgers is the way to go.

Watch on Hulu
best-thanksgiving-episodes-glee
Hulu

38. Glee

  • Episode: “Thanksgiving”
  • Where to find it: Season 4, Episode 8 
  • Runtime: 44 minutes

You can definitely have a day filled with glee (pun intended) by watching the Thanksgiving episode of the show that once had the world in its hands. You get fun, family, laughter and romance all in one go, making it the perfect holiday episode.

watch on hulu
