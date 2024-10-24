The 38 Best Thanksgiving Episodes from Our Favorite TV Shows

When I think about my favorite holiday specials, it's usually the Christmas ones that come to mind. But what about all of the iconic television Thanksgiving episodes? Remember when How I Met Your Mother's Barney teetered on the brink of sanity that fateful Slapsgiving? Or when Piper and Alex finally made up and shared a dance on Orange Is the New Black?

From The Office to Modern Family, there are an endless number of television shows that deserve recognition for their Thanksgiving-themed episodes where comedy, family conflict and screen-worthy chaos reign supreme. So, whether you’re preparing to host or just looking for something to binge-watch while in a post-turkey coma, these 38 Thanksgiving episodes are a must-add to your holiday queue.