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Dakota Johnson's TeaTime Book Club Has a New Must-Read

Your reading list just got longer

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By Danielle Long
Published Nov 7, 2026

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There's nothing quite like finding a book that makes you lose track of time. You know the kind: You tell yourself you'll read just one more chapter, and suddenly it's way past your bedtime. Well, Dakota Johnson might have just found our next can’t-put-it-down read. The actress is back with another monthly selection for her TeaTime Book Club, and this time, she's taking readers on a journey through the past, present and future.

On Nov. 4, Johnson announced that the November pick is Life Out of Order, the highly anticipated sequel to The Time Traveler's Wife by author Audrey Niffenegger.

Sharing the news on Instagram, the TeaTime Book Club described the novel as a "modern update" to the beloved time-traveling story, adding that it "comes at the perfect time… no pun intended."

The book follows Alba DeTamble, who inherited the same rare condition as her father, Henry, that causes her to travel unpredictably through time.

As she tries to build a stable life with her partner, Zach, Alba also finds herself surrounded by a community of artists and activists navigating an increasingly uncertain world. But things get complicated when her mysterious stepsister, Isadora, enters the picture.

Set against the backdrop of a dystopian Chicago, Life Out of Order takes readers through a world of virtual reality, forgotten memories and technological possibilities. At the center of it all is a digital museum curated by Isadora, whose connection to Alba may be more complicated than it first appears.

Told from multiple perspectives, the novel explores the power of art, human connection and community in an increasingly fractured world.

Johnson launched TeaTime Book Club through her production company, TeaTime Pictures, in 2024. Since then, she's shared monthly book picks on Instagram, often pairing them with curated movie and music recommendations to match each selection's vibe.

She's highlighted both new releases and some of her personal favorites, giving readers plenty of inspiration for their next literary obsession.

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Danielle Long

Contributing Editor, News and Entertainment

  • Writes breaking news and entertainment content
  • Covers award show red carpets and movie premieres
  • Has earned two Edward R. Murrow Awards
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