Dakota Johnson's TeaTime Book Club Has a New Must-Read

There's nothing quite like finding a book that makes you lose track of time. You know the kind: You tell yourself you'll read just one more chapter, and suddenly it's way past your bedtime. Well, Dakota Johnson might have just found our next can’t-put-it-down read. The actress is back with another monthly selection for her TeaTime Book Club, and this time, she's taking readers on a journey through the past, present and future.

On Nov. 4, Johnson announced that the November pick is Life Out of Order, the highly anticipated sequel to The Time Traveler's Wife by author Audrey Niffenegger.

Sharing the news on Instagram, the TeaTime Book Club described the novel as a "modern update" to the beloved time-traveling story, adding that it "comes at the perfect time… no pun intended."