Why You Should Care About the Biggest Sunscreen News in Decades

If you’ve ever returned from a trip to Europe or South Korea wondering why their sunscreens feel lighter, less greasy and somehow more elegant than the ones at home, you’re not imagining things. After more than two decades without approving a new sunscreen filter, the FDA is finally expanding Americans’ sunscreen options—and dermatologists, cosmetic chemists and beauty editors alike are celebrating.
In December 2025, the FDA proposed adding bemotrizinol (also known as BEMT) to the list of approved over-the-counter sunscreen ingredients. If finalized, it would become the first new sunscreen filter approved in the United States since 1999. So why is everyone so excited about one ingredient?