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Why You Should Care About the Biggest Sunscreen News in Decades

A major win for suncare

Author image: Deena Campbell Fashion and Beauty Director-at-Large
By Deena Campbell
Published Jun 9, 2026

PureWow editors select every item that appears on this page, and some items may be gifted to us. Additionally, PureWow may earn compensation through affiliate links within the story. All prices are accurate upon date of publish. You can learn more about the affiliate process here.

bemotrizinol-sunscreen-news
Mauricio Paiz/NurPhoto/Shutterstock

If you’ve ever returned from a trip to Europe or South Korea wondering why their sunscreens feel lighter, less greasy and somehow more elegant than the ones at home, you’re not imagining things. After more than two decades without approving a new sunscreen filter, the FDA is finally expanding Americans’ sunscreen options—and dermatologists, cosmetic chemists and beauty editors alike are celebrating.

In December 2025, the FDA proposed adding bemotrizinol (also known as BEMT) to the list of approved over-the-counter sunscreen ingredients. If finalized, it would become the first new sunscreen filter approved in the United States since 1999. So why is everyone so excited about one ingredient?

What Is Bemotrizinol?

Already widely used throughout Europe, Asia and Australia, BEMT is a broad-spectrum UV filter that helps protect against both UVA and UVB rays. In its review, the FDA found that the ingredient offers strong protection, has low absorption into the body and rarely causes skin irritation. That’s particularly important because UVA rays (which we know contributes to premature aging and can play a role in skin cancer development) have long been an area where many international sunscreens outperform their American counterparts.

Why U.S. Sunscreens Are Behind the Rest of the World

Unlike many countries, the United States regulates sunscreen as an over-the-counter drug, which means new ingredients face a lengthy approval process. As a result, American formulators have had access to far fewer UV filters than their counterparts in Europe and Asia. Sadly, those featherlight sunscreens you picked up in Paris or Tokyo often aren’t available stateside.

What This Means for You

No, you don’t need to toss your current sunscreen. Dermatologists stress that the SPF products already on shelves remain safe and effective when used correctly. The bigger story is that consumers may soon have access to MORE innovative formulas that feel better on the skin and offer enhanced broad-spectrum protection. 

And if history has taught us anything, it’s that people are more likely to wear sunscreen consistently when they actually enjoy using it. In fact, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, only 29 percent of women and 12 percent of men in the U.S. currently use sunscreen daily. Some people avoid it because it feels greasy; others say it leaves a white or gray cast on the skin. Yikes!

The FDA’s move may sound like a niche regulatory update, but it could ultimately usher in a new era of sunscreen innovation in the U.S. After more than 20 years of waiting, Americans may finally get access to the types of advanced sunscreen formulas beauty enthusiasts have been bringing home in their suitcases for years.  Because at the end of the day, the best sunscreen is the one you’ll actually wear, and reapply.

Shop Our Top 10 Sunscreens:

The FDA’s approval of bemotrizinol is exciting news for the future of SPF, but you don’t need to wait for new formulas to hit shelves. These are the sunscreens we currently recommend and use ourselves.

neutrogena-ultra-sheer-dry-touch.
Target

1. Neutrogena Ultra Sheer Dry-Touch Broad Spectrum Max SPF 100+ Body Sunscreen

Neutrogena

For those who want maximum protection, this drugstore favorite delivers SPF 100+ in a surprisingly lightweight formula. The Dry-Touch technology helps absorb excess oil and leaves behind a non-greasy finish that feels comfortable (even on very hot, humid days!)

$13 at target
thinksport-mineral-sunscreen.
Amazon

2. Thinksport Zinc Oxide Sunscreen SPF 50

Thinksport

This mineral sunscreen relies on non-nano zinc oxide for broad-spectrum protection and has earned a loyal following among families and outdoor enthusiasts.

$23 at amazon
vacation-sunscreen-spray.
Ulta

3. Vacation Classic Sunscreen Spray-SPF 50

Vacation

Vacation has become known for turning sunscreen into a lifestyle product, and this SPF 50 spray is no exception. The continuous mist makes application quick and easy, while the nostalgic coconut-and-banana scent instantly transports you to a tropical getaway.

$19 at ulta
supergoop-play-everyday-lotion.
Amazon

4. Supergoop! PLAY

Supergoop!

Designed for active lifestyles, this lightweight lotion offers broad-spectrum protection without feeling sticky or heavy.

$18 at amazon
coola-anti-aging-hand-cream.
Amazon

5. Coola Anti-Aging Hand Cream

Coola

Your hands are often one of the first places to show signs of sun damage, which makes this multitasking hand a smart addition to any routine. It combines SPF protection with moisturizing ingredients to help soften skin while guarding against UV exposure.

$25 at amazon
shiseido-clear-stick
Ulta

6. SHISEIDO Ultimate Sun Protector Clear Stick SPF 60+

Shiseido

This innovative stick sunscreen makes reapplication too easy. The clear formula glides over makeup without smudging and leaves behind an invisible finish, making it especially popular among those with medium to deep skin tones.

$33 at ulta
prequel-lip-visor-sunscreen
target

7. Prequel Lip Visor Sunscreen

Prequel

Sadly, lips are one of the most overlooked areas when it comes to sun protection, and this formula helps solve that problem. The nourishing treatment combines SPF protection with hydrating ingredients to keep lips comfortable and protected from UV damage.

$14 at target
kiehls-better-screen-stick
Sephora

8. Kiehl’s Better Screen UV Serum-In-Stick

Kiehl's

Part serum, part sunscreen, this innovative stick offers broad-spectrum protection in a convenient, travel-friendly format. The silky texture glides across skin and can be applied over makeup without disrupting your look.

$29 at sephora
lancome-uv-expert-supra-screen.
Nordstrom

9. Lancôme UV Expert Supra Screen Invisible Serum Sunscreen SPF 50+

Lancôme

True to its name, the invisible finish works particularly well across a wide range of skin tones, including deeper complexions. I especially love how the serum-like texture feels weightless on skin and layers beautifully under makeup.

$50 at nordstrom
innbeauty-porject-tinted-mineral-sunscreen.
Sephora

10. INNBEAUTY Project Mineral Sun Glow Broad Spectrum Sunscreen

innbeauty project

For anyone who wants their SPF to pull double duty, this mineral sunscreen delivers protection along with skincare benefits. Peptides and vitamin C help support brighter, healthier-looking skin, while the formula leaves behind a subtle radiant glow.

$36 at sephora
RELATED

The 23 Best Non-Greasy Sunscreens, Vetted by a Former Sunscreen Skeptic

Deena Headshot

Deena Campbell

Fashion and Beauty Director-at-Large

  • Oversees fashion and beauty content. 
  • Former Beauty Director at Marie Claire; editorial lead at Allure, Essence, and L’Oréal-owned beauty platforms
  • Advocate for inclusive storytelling in style, beauty, and wellness
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