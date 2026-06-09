Why You Should Care About the Biggest Sunscreen News in Decades

No, you don’t need to toss your current sunscreen. Dermatologists stress that the SPF products already on shelves remain safe and effective when used correctly. The bigger story is that consumers may soon have access to MORE innovative formulas that feel better on the skin and offer enhanced broad-spectrum protection.

And if history has taught us anything, it’s that people are more likely to wear sunscreen consistently when they actually enjoy using it. In fact, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, only 29 percent of women and 12 percent of men in the U.S. currently use sunscreen daily. Some people avoid it because it feels greasy; others say it leaves a white or gray cast on the skin. Yikes!

The FDA’s move may sound like a niche regulatory update, but it could ultimately usher in a new era of sunscreen innovation in the U.S. After more than 20 years of waiting, Americans may finally get access to the types of advanced sunscreen formulas beauty enthusiasts have been bringing home in their suitcases for years. Because at the end of the day, the best sunscreen is the one you’ll actually wear, and reapply.