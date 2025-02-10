The Bath & Body Works Disney Princess Collection Is Back and More Magical Than Ever

Calling all Disney fans: If you're hoping to bring some fairy tale magic into your space this season, you're in luck. After the success of 2025's big collab, Bath & Body Works has partnered with the company once again to bring us a second round of candles, body mists, moisturizing creams and more in scents inspired by the iconic Disney princesses.

For 2026, the best-smelling brand has released five distinct scents that represent a new batch of princesses: Aurora, Mulan, Snow White and Rapunzel, along with the on-theme "Life’s a Fairytale" blend.

Bath & Body Works rewards members can start shopping the sneak preview on Feb. 12, while the full drop will be up for grabs for everyone on Feb. 13—but folks, you might want to start building your wish list ASAP because the limited-edition collection is guaranteed to sell out faster than you can say "bibbidi-bobbidi-boo."

