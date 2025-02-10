About UsStyleFashionBeautyReviewsShoppingFoodFamilyWellnessEntertainmentNewsHomeRecipesTravelPetsHoroscopesGift GuidesWeddingsCulturesMoneyBooksTechNew YorkLos Angeles
The Bath & Body Works Disney Princess Collection Is Back and More Magical Than Ever

More princesses, new scents

Author image: Stephanie Maida - Editor
By Stephanie Maida
Updated Feb 12, 2026
Bath & Body Works Disney Princess Collection 2026
Bath & Body Works

Calling all Disney fans: If you're hoping to bring some fairy tale magic into your space this season, you're in luck. After the success of 2025's big collab, Bath & Body Works has partnered with the company once again to bring us a second round of candlesbody mistsmoisturizing creams and more in scents inspired by the iconic Disney princesses.

For 2026, the best-smelling brand has released five distinct scents that represent a new batch of princesses: Aurora, Mulan, Snow White and Rapunzel, along with the on-theme "Life’s a Fairytale" blend.

Bath & Body Works rewards members can start shopping the sneak preview on Feb. 12, while the full drop will be up for grabs for everyone on Feb. 13—but folks, you might want to start building your wish list ASAP because the limited-edition collection is guaranteed to sell out faster than you can say "bibbidi-bobbidi-boo."

Bath & Body Works Disney Princess Collection 2026: Fine Mist Sampler
Bath & Body Works

Bath & Body Works

Fragrance aficionados have been recommending existing scents that may smell like the princesses for years. Now, there are official notes for four more of them, plus returning ones, Belle and Tiana. (PSA: You can try them all in the body mist sampler gift set, $55.) Here's what to expect from each, per the press release:

  • Aurora: "Soft rose petals and sandalwood, finished with a touch of sparkling fairy dust offer a dreamy balance of floral and gourmand notes inspired by Aurora’s graceful, playful and optimistic nature."
  • Mulan: "Magnolia blossom and radiant apricot meet the freshness of fierce waters. Bold yet graceful, this scent reflects Mulan’s spirit of courage, passion and determination."
  • Rapunzel: "Glowing sundrop flowers and rich nectar wrapped in golden musk evoke Rapunzel’s vibrant and optimistic personality."
  • Snow White: "Mystic red apple and ripened fruits set against a backdrop of enchanted woods create a fragrance as charming and whimsical as Snow White herself."
  • Belle: "Rose petals, sparkling buttercup and whipped vanilla create an elegant mix of floral and gourmand notes for those seeking beauty and adventure."
  • Tiana: "Delicate water lily and gilded amber accented by shimmering bayou woods deliver a harmonious blend of fruity and floral elements, evoking dreams come true in the heart of the bayou."
  • Life’s a Fairytale: "A blend of charming berries, whimsical floral notes and the warmth of kingdom woods captures the promise of happily ever after."

Ready to sniff out some more? Here are a few of the new Bath & Body Works x Disney releases that are sure to go fast.

Bath & Body Works Disney Princess Collection 2026: Life's a Fairytale Candle
Bath & Body Works

1. Bath & Body Works Life's a Fairytale 3-Wick Candle

Bath & Body Works

This bow-topped beauty is made from a soy wax blend, delivering fruity, fanciful notes of berries, flowers and enchanted woods. And like many of the brand's candles, you can burn it for up to 45 hours, plenty of time for a Disney movie marathon.

$30 At Bath & Body Works
Bath & Body Works Disney Princess Collection 2026: Carriage Plug-in
Bath & Body Works

2. Bath & Body Works Carriage Projector Nightlight

Bath & Body Works

The collection is filled with fun Wallflowers plugs, but I'm eyeing this gorgeous gold-trimmed carriage. In addition to making your room smell amazing (with the addition of a Wallflowers fragrance refill, sold separately), the design lights up to cast a magical glow—and illuminate your path in the dark.

$40 At Bath & Body Works
Bath & Body Works Disney Princess Collection 2026: Castle candle holder
Bath & Body Works

3. Bath & Body Works Light-up Castle Pedestal

Bath & Body Works

What could be a more fitting throne for your new princess candle than this glorious castle pedestal? The ornately detailed glass-and-resin design is worthy of being displayed on its own (especially since the windows flood with light with just the touch of a button), but paired with your favorite three-wick candle, it's a truly magical masterpiece.

$125 at bath & Body works
