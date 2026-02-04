And the Winner of the Westminster Dog Show Is…

As for the victorious pooch, Linton shared, "She’s very chill. But like I said, she can get pretty pumped up for a bad guy or a squirrel." Now that she's been crowned Best in Show, Penny will head to Toronto to live with her owners.

Second place, or Reserve Best in Show, went to "GCHP CH Next Generation's Accelerate," known as Cota. He is a 5-year-old Chesapeake Bay Retriever who happily chomped down on his victory ribbon like an athlete taking a symbolic nibble of their gold medal.