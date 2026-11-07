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Taylor Swift Once Paid Nelly $50k in a McDonald's Bag

That's one supersized payday

Author image: danielle long headshot
By Danielle Long
Published Nov 7, 2026
2:00pm
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David Fisher/Shutterstock

The perks of having famous friends can be pretty sweet. We're talking private jets, spontaneous invitations and, apparently, $50,000 handed over in a McDonald's bag. Just ask Nelly, who recently shared a hilarious story about the time Taylor Swift called on him for a special favor.

Nelly, 51, revisited the memorable moment during an appearance on The Breakfast Club alongside his wife, Ashanti. He recalled how Swift, 36, reached out unexpectedly while preparing for her 2011 Speak Now tour.

“[She] called me one night, just out of the blue, and said, ‘Yo Nelly, listen, me and my friends, we made a routine to ‘Hot in Herre’ last night. I want to ask you a really big favor,’” he recalled.

Swift explained that she wanted him to join her in Houston. The only catch? She didn't “really have a budget” for the appearance. Still, she came up with a pretty generous offer.

“She said, ‘But what I will do, I will send my plane, get you a room and all of that. We only have, like, $50,000’… I said, ‘Can you put that in a McDonald’s bag?’ I woulda [done] it for free!” Nelly recalled. “[She] sent the G5 [jet]… picked up me and the kids, flew us down to Houston… Her father, [mutual friend] Robert comes out, tosses me a McDonald’s bag. $50,000.”

And Nelly isn't the only music star who has some pretty fond things to say about Swift.

Country music star Tim McGraw recently reflected on his longtime friendship with the singer, revealing that she's been close to his family for years.

"Taylor's always been close to our family, our girls. She's been to our house and hung out with our girls. And I mean, she's a special person and one of the most talented people I've ever met," McGraw told Esquire.

He also praised her songwriting skills, calling her a "genius songwriter."

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Danielle Long

Contributing Editor, News and Entertainment

  • Writes breaking news and entertainment content
  • Covers award show red carpets and movie premieres
  • Has earned two Edward R. Murrow Awards
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