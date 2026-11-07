Taylor Swift Once Paid Nelly $50k in a McDonald's Bag

The perks of having famous friends can be pretty sweet. We're talking private jets, spontaneous invitations and, apparently, $50,000 handed over in a McDonald's bag. Just ask Nelly, who recently shared a hilarious story about the time Taylor Swift called on him for a special favor.

Nelly, 51, revisited the memorable moment during an appearance on The Breakfast Club alongside his wife, Ashanti. He recalled how Swift, 36, reached out unexpectedly while preparing for her 2011 Speak Now tour.

“[She] called me one night, just out of the blue, and said, ‘Yo Nelly, listen, me and my friends, we made a routine to ‘Hot in Herre’ last night. I want to ask you a really big favor,’” he recalled.