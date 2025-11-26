Taylor Swift Rocks Baggy Agolde Jeans While Out and About in Kansas City

Swift was photographed in Kansas City supporting her fiancé, Travis Kelce, in the Chiefs' game against the Indianapolis Colts. The couple celebrated the Chiefs' subsequent victory at Kelce's new steakhouse, 1587 Prime.

They graciously took photos with some restaurant patrons, one of whose daughters posted a snap. In the photo, Swift is sporting the Agolde Low Slung Baggy Jeans ($258), paired with the Alpine Collegiate Polo ($425) from her friend Gigi Hadid's cashmere line, Guest in Residence.

"'The Purdudes,' as TS aptly nicknamed them, have been anticipating this past weekend in Kansas City for what seems like forever," Meredith Holzmeister wrote on Instagram. "Now the mystery is solved for all the Swifties as to who the “old guys” are that Taylor was spotted hugging and high-fiving this weekend…"