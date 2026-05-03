Ciara Miller’s Go-To Hype Song Right Now Is Surprisingly Revealing Amid 'Summer House' Scandal

Music has a way of saying what people don’t always put into words. It’s a mood booster, a comfort zone, and, let’s be honest, can be a pretty accurate snapshot of what someone’s going through at any given moment. So when I asked Bravo TV Summer House star Ciara Miller about her current go-to hype song, it felt like a small but telling window into her headspace. Her pick?

"KenTheMan 'First,'" Ciara revealed, while promoting her new campaign for Sonic Rereshers.

For those unfamiliar, the track is essentially a bold, confident anthem centered on self-worth and female empowerment, while also calling out disloyalty. All of which seems fitting given the current scandal involving her Summer House co-stars West Wilson and Amanda Batula. Miller’s ex, West, and her close friend, Amanda, recently announced their secret relationship.