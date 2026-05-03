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Ciara Miller’s Go-To Hype Song Right Now Is Surprisingly Revealing Amid 'Summer House' Scandal

It speaks for itself

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By Danielle Long
Published May 3, 2026
2:00pm
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Andrew H. Walker

Music has a way of saying what people don’t always put into words. It’s a mood booster, a comfort zone, and, let’s be honest, can be a pretty accurate snapshot of what someone’s going through at any given moment. So when I asked Bravo TV Summer House star Ciara Miller about her current go-to hype song, it felt like a small but telling window into her headspace. Her pick?

"KenTheMan 'First,'" Ciara revealed, while promoting her new campaign for Sonic Rereshers.

For those unfamiliar, the track is essentially a bold, confident anthem centered on self-worth and female empowerment, while also calling out disloyalty. All of which seems fitting given the current scandal involving her Summer House co-stars West Wilson and Amanda Batula. Miller’s ex, West, and her close friend, Amanda, recently announced their secret relationship.

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Sonic

And while Miller hasn’t leaned into the chaos directly, she has been showing up in her own way, including this new branded campaign for Sonic Refreshers.

In a playful April 23 Instagram video, Miller appears alongside fellow reality star Ariana Madix, who herself is no stranger to headline-making drama thanks to her past relationship fallout on Vanderpump Rules.

The clip shows the two sitting at a window booth in relaxed, summery outfits, sipping Sonic Refreshers and casually brushing off any notion of chaos.

“So… anything new to talk about?” Madix asks.

“Nothing, no new updates from me,” Miller responds, stirring her drink with a very unbothered energy.

After the two exchange a bit more small talk, Ariana says, “Let’s sip to that,” to which Ciara responds, “Sip to that,” as she winks at the camera and they cheers.

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Danielle Long

Assistant Editor, News and Entertainment

  • Writes breaking news and entertainment content
  • Covers award show red carpets and movie premieres
  • Has earned two Edward R. Murrow Awards
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