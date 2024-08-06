OMG, Stanley and LoveShackFancy Just Dropped the *Dreamiest* Holiday Collaboration—and Those Quenchers Are Going Fast

Stanley is one of the hottest drinkware brands on the market. LoveShackFancy is an It-Girl label beloved for its fun, feminine clothing and decor. And when you put them together, you get one seriously coveted collab.

The two brands have teamed up once before on an internet-breaking capsule collection of Stanley's famous Quenchers, and just in time for gifting season, they've done it again. The Stanley x LoveShackFancy Holiday collection is here—though it definitely won't be for long.

There are cutesy wine sets ($120) and cooler bags ($140) that are bound to turn every outdoor outing into a Marie Antoinette-approved fête. And for the real Stanley fanatics, a Christmas tree ornament box ($50) that'll have them trimming the tree in pure, hydrated bliss. But the 40-ounce Stanley x LoveShackFancy Quencher ($65), in particular, is likely to go out of stock before anything else.

