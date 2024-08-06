About UsStyleFashionBeautyReviewsShoppingFoodFamilyWellnessEntertainmentNewsHomeRecipesTravelPetsHoroscopesGift GuidesWeddingsCulturesMoneyBooksTechNew YorkLos Angeles
news

OMG, Stanley and LoveShackFancy Just Dropped the *Dreamiest* Holiday Collaboration—and Those Quenchers Are Going Fast

It's a coquette core Christmas

Author image: An image of Destinee Scott.
By Destinee Scott
Updated Nov 13, 2025
4:25am
Additional reporting by

Stanley x LoveShackFancy Holiday Collection 2025
Stanley x LoveShackFancy

Stanley is one of the hottest drinkware brands on the market. LoveShackFancy is an It-Girl label beloved for its fun, feminine clothing and decor. And when you put them together, you get one seriously coveted collab.

The two brands have teamed up once before on an internet-breaking capsule collection of Stanley's famous Quenchers, and just in time for gifting season, they've done it again. The Stanley x LoveShackFancy Holiday collection is here—though it definitely won't be for long.

There are cutesy wine sets ($120) and cooler bags ($140) that are bound to turn every outdoor outing into a Marie Antoinette-approved fête. And for the real Stanley fanatics, a Christmas tree ornament box ($50) that'll have them trimming the tree in pure, hydrated bliss. But the 40-ounce Stanley x LoveShackFancy Quencher ($65), in particular, is likely to go out of stock before anything else.

Stanley x LoveShackFancy Holiday Collection 2025: 40 ounce Quenchers
Stanley/LoveShackFancy

Stanley

Everyone is ob-sessed with the cup, which has been going viral on social media for years. Of course, it's no wonder everyone loves it: It has double-walled vacuum insulation that buyers confirm keeps drinks chilly for up to two days (or warm for up to seven hours), a rotating lid and included straw. It also has a sleek, stainless-steel frame, which makes it dishwasher friendly and ultra-durable.

So, what makes these new ones special? It all comes down to their romantic LoveShackFancy floral and bow designs, and signature bow accents on the straws. The whole collection is one part coquette, one part Regencycore and 100 percent adorable. 

I'll leave it up to you to decide which cup (or wine bottle cooler or bag) to buy before the day is up, but if I were you, I would choose quickly because this limited-edition lineup is flying off the shelves.

shop at stanley
shop at loveshackfancy

Shop More Stanley x LoveShackFancy

Stanley x LoveShackFancy All Day Julienne Mini Cooler

stanley loveshackfancy cooler bag
$140
Buy It

Stanley x LoveShackFancy Reserve All Day Wine Set

stanley loveshackfancy wine set
$120
Buy It
More Products
