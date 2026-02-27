Sophie Turner Marks Her Birthday in Sultry, See-Through Statement Dress

When it comes to serving a head-turning look, there are really two lanes: full-glam maximalism with layers upon layers of fabric or something so barely there it practically is the statement. For her 30th birthday, Sophie Turner confidently chose the latter.

On Tuesday, February 24, the Game of Thrones alum took to Instagram to share a carousel of photos from her celebration and yes, the dress deserved its own moment. Turner wore the Irina halter dress by Retrofête, a daring, ultra-mini number made up of cascading strands of delicate silver sequins that shimmered from every angle. It was equal parts disco ball and high-fashion risk, and she pulled it off effortlessly.

She doubled down on the sparkle with metallic silver heels, a matching silver handbag and statement sequin earrings that caught the light beautifully.