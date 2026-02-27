About UsStyleFashionBeautyReviewsShoppingFoodFamilyWellnessEntertainmentNewsHomeRecipesTravelPetsHoroscopesGift GuidesWeddingsCulturesMoneyBooksTechNew YorkLos Angeles
Sophie Turner Marks Her Birthday in Sultry, See-Through Statement Dress

How risquè

Author image: danielle long headshot
By Danielle Long
Published Feb 27, 2026
2:00pm
Sophie Turner
Anthony Harvey

When it comes to serving a head-turning look, there are really two lanes: full-glam maximalism with layers upon layers of fabric or something so barely there it practically is the statement. For her 30th birthday, Sophie Turner confidently chose the latter.

On Tuesday, February 24, the Game of Thrones alum took to Instagram to share a carousel of photos from her celebration and yes, the dress deserved its own moment. Turner wore the Irina halter dress by Retrofête, a daring, ultra-mini number made up of cascading strands of delicate silver sequins that shimmered from every angle. It was equal parts disco ball and high-fashion risk, and she pulled it off effortlessly.

She doubled down on the sparkle with metallic silver heels, a matching silver handbag and statement sequin earrings that caught the light beautifully.

Sophie, who officially turned 30 on February 21, captioned the mostly black-and-white photo set, "So this is 30….. I think I like it so far."

The images, captured by English photographer John Taylor, show Turner fully embracing the night. In the first shot, she’s dancing barefoot in the middle of a crowd, heels in hand and clearly living her best life. Other snaps highlight sweet moments with friends, plus dreamy floral arrangements created by florist Artistically Twisted.

And while ringing in a new decade is certainly worth celebrating, it’s not the only win on Turner’s recent résumé.

Last month, she starred in Prime Video’s thriller Steal, which quickly climbed into the platform’s Top 10.

The series follows Zara Dunne (Turner), a junior trade processor in London whose normal workday takes a terrifying turn when armed criminals seize the office. Forced at gunpoint to help transfer billions alongside her colleague Luke (Archie Madekwe), Zara suddenly finds herself at the center of a high-stakes heist.

New decade, bold fashion and a buzzy thriller? Not a bad way to start 30.

Danielle Long

