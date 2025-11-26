Savannah Guthrie Had a Wardrobe Malfunction Live on Air—But She Played It Off Like a Pro

Having spent 12 years as a co-anchor on Today, Savannah Guthrie is likely used to live-on-air mishaps. Last month, the 53-year-old television personality proved that she could roll with the punches after experiencing a wardrobe malfunction during the Oct. 23 episode of Today with Jenna and Friends, which she co-hosted with Jenna Bush Hager, 43.
Stepping out onto the set in a black blazer, faux-leather pants and sky-high platform heels, Guthrie revealed that she had a "big hole" in her pants. Welp.