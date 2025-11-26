About UsStyleFashionBeautyReviewsShoppingFoodFamilyWellnessEntertainmentNewsHomeRecipesTravelPetsHoroscopesGift GuidesWeddingsCulturesMoneyBooksTechNew YorkLos Angeles
Savannah Guthrie Had a Wardrobe Malfunction Live on Air—But She Played It Off Like a Pro

Hole-y moley

By Stephanie Maida
Published Nov 26, 2025
8:00pm
'Today' co-anchor Savannah Guthrie
Weiss Eubanks/NBCUniversal via Getty Images

Having spent 12 years as a co-anchor on Today, Savannah Guthrie is likely used to live-on-air mishaps. Last month, the 53-year-old television personality proved that she could roll with the punches after experiencing a wardrobe malfunction during the Oct. 23 episode of Today with Jenna and Friends, which she co-hosted with Jenna Bush Hager, 43.

Stepping out onto the set in a black blazer, faux-leather pants and sky-high platform heels, Guthrie revealed that she had a "big hole" in her pants. Welp.

Savannah Guthrie and Craig Melvin on Today
Nathan Congleton/NBC via Getty Images

"Hold on, hot mama. You are looking very hot," Bush Hager said as she greeted Guthrie, to which she responded, "Thank you...But look, I have a big hole in my Spanx. Hole in my Spanx pleather."

Rather than running backstage for an outfit change, though, the anchor threw up her hand and continued on to her seat next to Bush Hager. "We have coined this day 'Hole in my Spanx,'" her co-host commented. “It's a metaphor for everything."

Hey, holes happen—but the show must go on.

savannah guthrie black dress
Kristina Bumphrey/Variety via Getty Images

For the record, Guthrie doesn't seem to be ditching her pleather pants anytime soon, despite the tear. In a video on the Today on SiriusXM Instagram account that day, she said that she planned to wear them to Jon Bon Jovi's upcoming tour. "Oh for sure, leath-ah weath-ah!” Guthrie exclaimed. “Actually, it’s pleath-ah, pleath-ah weath-ah."

This wasn't the first time Guthrie responded with grace (and a sense of humor) to an awkward moment regarding one of her looks on Today. Back in 2020, the TV star responded to an online critic who complained that her hair looked "unkempt" and was "distracting" in a post on X (formerly known as Twitter).

savannah guthrie outside today
Nathan Congleton/NBC via Getty Images

Unfazed, Guthrie replied, "We are all doing our own hair and makeup during the pandemic. And yes it shows!"

A total pro though and through, whether she's dealing with surprise holes or unwelcome comments about her 'do. Savannah, keep doing you.

