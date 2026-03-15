‘Sinners’ Star Wunmi Mosaku Shows Off Baby Bump on the Oscars Red Carpet

Anyone following the 2026 Oscars knows the excitement kicks off well before the ceremony actually begins. The red carpet is basically its own event, full of standout fashion, big reveals and plenty of buzz. But if we’re talking early wins, Sinners star Wunmi Mosaku may have already claimed one before even stepping inside the venue.

The actress arrived on the red carpet looking radiant in a sparkling emerald-green Louis Vuitton gown that instantly turned heads. But the dress wasn’t the only reason people were talking.

Mosaku, a first-time Academy Award nominee, proudly showed off her baby bump while posing for photos Sunday night. The actress, who is reportedly nine months pregnant with her second child, was glowing and completely at ease as she celebrated the film’s big night.