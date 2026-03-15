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‘Sinners’ Star Wunmi Mosaku Shows Off Baby Bump on the Oscars Red Carpet

She's glowing

Author image: danielle long headshot
By Danielle Long
Published Mar 15, 2026
11:50pm
Wunmi Mosaku
Matt Baron/BEI

Anyone following the 2026 Oscars knows the excitement kicks off well before the ceremony actually begins. The red carpet is basically its own event, full of standout fashion, big reveals and plenty of buzz. But if we’re talking early wins, Sinners star Wunmi Mosaku may have already claimed one before even stepping inside the venue.

The actress arrived on the red carpet looking radiant in a sparkling emerald-green Louis Vuitton gown that instantly turned heads. But the dress wasn’t the only reason people were talking.

Mosaku, a first-time Academy Award nominee, proudly showed off her baby bump while posing for photos Sunday night. The actress, who is reportedly nine months pregnant with her second child, was glowing and completely at ease as she celebrated the film’s big night.

Wunmi Mosaku at 98th Annual Academy Awards
David Fisher / Shutterstock

She first shared news of her pregnancy earlier this year at the 2026 Golden Globes. In a Vogue essay, Mosaku explained why she decided to stop hiding her bump and embrace the moment publicly.

"Truthfully, I’d love to just show up as me—a woman who happens to be pregnant—celebrating our powerful film and our amazing team while I protect this most sacred prayer of my life. So I’ve decided to stop trying to camouflage my bump today at the Golden Globes, so me and baby can truly enjoy and embrace the moment fully together."

At this year’s ceremony, Mosaku was nominated for Best Supporting Actress for her role in the horror blockbuster. She was up against Weapons’ Amy Madigan, One Battle After Another’s Teyana Taylor and Sentimental Value’s Elle Fanning and Inga Ibsdotter Lilleaas. The award ultimately went to Madigan.

Meanwhile, Sinners, directed by Ryan Coogler, is having a historic night. The vampire thriller earned a record-breaking 16 nominations at the 98th Academy Awards, making it the most-nominated film in Oscars history, surpassing the previous record of 14 nominations held by Titanic, La La Land and All About Eve.

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Danielle Long

Assistant Editor, News and Entertainment

  • Writes breaking news and entertainment content
  • Covers award show red carpets and movie premieres
  • Has earned two Edward R. Murrow Awards
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