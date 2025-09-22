About UsStyleFashionBeautyReviewsShoppingFoodFamilyWellnessEntertainmentNewsHomeRecipesTravelPetsHoroscopesGift GuidesWeddingsCulturesMoneyBooksTechNew YorkLos Angeles
SUBSCRIBE
news

Millie Bobby Brown Celebrates 1 Year Married (& Reveals a Third Wedding Dress?!)

It's gorgeous

Author image: danielle long headshot
By Danielle Long
Published Sep 22, 2025
8:46pm
MillieJake
Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images

Millie Bobby Brown and Jake Bongiovi officially have one year of marriage under their belts and the couple marked the milestone in true modern love fashion: with sweet throwback photos and heartfelt Instagram tributes.

On September 21, the Stranger Things star, 21, shared a stunning black-and-white photo from their wedding day. In the shot, she’s wrapped her arms around Jake while he strikes a casual pose with one hand on his hip.

“1 year married [white heart emjoi] I love being your wife,” she captioned the post.

Jake followed suit with his own anniversary shoutout. “One year in the books, many more to go. I love you so much, my beautiful wife. Happy anniversary.” Millie chimed in on his post with a comment that read, “love you endlessly jakey.”

And while the love is obviously the main event, we have to talk about the dress—or rather, dresses.

When Millie first shared wedding photos in October 2024, I spotted two looks: a custom Galia Lahav gown featuring intricate lace and a sheer veil for the ceremony and a sleek, off-the-shoulder satin number for the reception.

But here’s where things get interesting: Jake’s anniversary post shows the Enola Holmes star in a completely different dress. This one has cap sleeves, a mock neck and a mix of lace and satin with a flowing lace or tulle skirt.

So, were there actually three wedding dresses? Either way, she looked absolutely stunning in all of them.

As for their first year of marriage? Let’s just say it’s been a big one. Just last month, the couple shared they had adopted a baby girl. In a joint Instagram post, they kept things simple with a cream-colored background and a delicate tree illustration.

“This summer, we welcomed our sweet baby girl through adoption," the post read. "We are beyond excited to embark on this beautiful chapter of parenthood in both peace and privacy. And then there were 3.”

Happy anniversary to Millie and Jake.

Want all the latest entertainment news sent right to your inbox? Click here.

RELATED

Millie Bobby Brown Shares PDA Photo with Jake Bongiovi (& a First Glimpse of Their Baby Girl)

LongHeadshot
Danielle Long

Assistant Editor, News and Entertainment

  • Writes breaking news and entertainment content
  • Covers award show red carpets and movie premieres
  • Has earned two Edward R. Murrow Awards
read full bio
Company
Legal
©2010-2025 Wow MediaProducts, Inc doing business as PureWow. All rights reserved.
stylefoodfamilywellness
Subscribe