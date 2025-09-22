Millie Bobby Brown Celebrates 1 Year Married (& Reveals a Third Wedding Dress?!)

Millie Bobby Brown and Jake Bongiovi officially have one year of marriage under their belts and the couple marked the milestone in true modern love fashion: with sweet throwback photos and heartfelt Instagram tributes.

On September 21, the Stranger Things star, 21, shared a stunning black-and-white photo from their wedding day. In the shot, she’s wrapped her arms around Jake while he strikes a casual pose with one hand on his hip.

“1 year married [white heart emjoi] I love being your wife,” she captioned the post.