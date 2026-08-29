Michelle Obama Stuns in Green Striped Carolina Herrera Dress

Summer may not officially end until September, but Labor Day weekend has a way of making it feel like the season is already winding down. And since the holiday weekend is basically one last excuse to soak up those summer vibes, a good outfit is definitely in order. Whether your plans involve a day at the lake, a backyard BBQ or simply enjoying some well-deserved downtime at home, Michelle Obama just gave us the perfect end-of-summer look to copy.

The former first lady recently stepped out in a green-and-white striped Carolina Herrera halter dress during an appearance at the Martha’s Vineyard Author Series. She later shared a photo of the look on Instagram (the second slide below), and let’s just say she understood the assignment.