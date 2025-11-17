And the 2026 Met Gala Theme Is...

Even with the holiday season just around the corner—think Thanksgiving, Christmas, Hanukkah, New Year’s and everything else in between—there’s one event in the fashion world that reigns supreme: the Met Gala. It happens every May and while that is still six months away, the theme for next year has already been revealed.
Drumroll, please… the 2026 Met Gala theme is Costume Art.
“The theme of the 2026 @MetCostumeInstitute exhibition at the Metropolitan Museum of Art will be ‘Costume Art,’” Vogue wrote in the caption of their November 17 announcement. “Announced today ahead of next year’s #MetGala, the show will mark the inauguration of the nearly 12,000-square-foot Condé M. Nast Galleries, adjacent to The Met’s Great Hall.”