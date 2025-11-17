And the 2026 Met Gala Theme Is...

The exhibition itself is designed to celebrate the role of the dressed body throughout history.

“To mark the occasion, curator in charge Andrew Bolton has conceived an exhibition that addresses ‘the centrality of the dressed body in the museum’s vast collection,’ by pairing paintings, sculptures, and other objects spanning the 5,000 years of art represented in the @metmuseum, alongside historical and contemporary garments from the Costume Institute,” the caption continued.

Bolton told Vogue, “What connects every curatorial department and what connects every single gallery in the museum is fashion, or the dressed body. It’s the common thread throughout the whole museum, which is really what the initial idea for the exhibition was, this epiphany: I know that we’ve often been seen as the stepchild, but, in fact, the dressed body is front and center in every gallery you come across. Even the nude is never naked. It’s always inscribed with cultural values and ideas.”