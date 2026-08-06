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Meg Stalter Confessions: Middle-of-the-Night Runs, Ice Water Dunks & a Chicken-Themed Comedy Show

The 'Hacks' star was ready to dish

Author image: philip mutz vp news and entertainment purewow
By Philip Mutz
Published Aug 6, 2026
1:00pm
meg stalter exclusive interview
Sansho Scott/BFA.com/Shutterstock

Actress, singer and comedian Meg Stalter has been booked and busy. Not only did she just wrap the Emmy-winning series Hacks, but she also recently dropped the fabulous single "Prettiest Girl in America" and has been performing nightly on Broadway in Oh, Mary! (where she's honestly incredible as Mary Todd Lincoln).

Yet despite her busy schedule, Stalter took the time to sit down with me for an exclusive interview (I attempted to keep my fan-girling to a minimum but I'm not sure how well I succeeded), where she dished on everything from her morning routine—which may or may not include ice water face dunks—and her upcoming Knorr Chicken Roast in NYC on August 10.

meg stalter exclusive interview
Courtesy of Knorr

After I finished babbling about Stalter's star turn in Oh, Mary! ("You were fabulous," "wonderful," "very, very, funny"), we shifted our convo to her upcoming chicken-themed comedy show (yes, really). The Knorr-sponsored interactive comedy set and "chicken fail" roast will take place at Nine Orchard in NYC—and locals can try to score a seat when a limited batch of free tickets drop on Eventbrite today, August 6, at 5 p.m. ET.

Stalter said, "The Knorr Chicken Roast is a comedy show slash dinner, and I love to eat, and I love to be doing comedy. So when we got the offer to work with Knorr, it just felt like it was such a natural fit."

But her comedy show wasn't the only mention of chicken during our time together (more on that below). I asked Stalter what a star such as herself does every morning to kickstart her day. I don't know if I was fully prepared for her epic answer.

She explained, “Let's say, I wake up 7, 7:30, 8. I set 12 alarms. Though I won't do screens. No screens in the morning, but I might play some music. And then waking up, I’m doing some morning stretches first, okay?” Okay!

“Then, I go out to the fridge. Take out the chicken from the freezer. Let that thaw, okay? Say hello to my animals, say hello to my girlfriend, brush my teeth." Gotta appreciate an actress who meal preps chicken at 8 a.m.

“Then I’m going back to the kitchen, getting a big bowl of ice and putting some water in it. Doing a little face dunk into the ice.” No one ever said our skincare regimen would be painless...

“And at this point everyone in the house is upset because they haven't had breakfast yet. I'm upset, the animals are upset, you know. So I go in the kitchen, I start making people's breakfast. I put the dog and cat food down.

"I think, ‘What would my girlfriend want?’ ‘What do I want?’ And usually it's some scrambled eggs with Knorr Granulated Chicken Bouillon sprinkled on top, okay? So, as the eggs are cooking, I start marinating the chicken that's now defrosted…so it wasn't that cold. So, I'm defrosting it, and I'm marinating it for dinner that night. I'm making some coffee. I don't have makeup on yet and my hair is still kind of tied back. So I got the coffee, the eggs are ready, the chicken's marinating—I'm doing meal prep for the week—I put it in the fridge.

“I go back. I put on a really sophisticated outfit." LOL. "I put my hair in an updo and do my makeup—sometimes you mess up, you gotta do it again, so that could add some minutes to the clock. The hair updo takes a while.

“I go back out and we have a beautiful breakfast together. Everyone's happy with me, and everyone's complimenting me about the breakfast.”

I asked if there was time in her routine for a bit of a workout. Once again, I wasn't prepared...

She said, “So I'll go on a run. The odd thing is that I go in the middle of the night, so I wake up in the middle of the night, go on the run, then go back to bed. Because that way my body's sort of awakened and then gets the best sleep when you go back down for the sleep cycle."

I questioned her. "Really?!"

She paused. "Well…I want to do that, but I don't really do it that much…yeah.”

With so much having occurred in Stalter's day before 9 a.m., I had to wonder how this whirlwind left her feeling.

She revealed, “I feel accomplished and ready to take on the rest of whatever the day has to offer. If I'm in the play, I basically do all that and then wait around for about, you know, nine hours before the play. But then at home, of course, I have a million different projects and I might go to the studio and record some music.”

Eight a.m. meal prep, ice dunks and middle-of-the-night jogs. Stars...they're just like us?

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Philip Mutz

VP, News and Entertainment

  • Oversees news and entertainment content
  • Is an award-winning playwright and has hosted two entertainment podcasts
  • Has 10+ years experience in entertainment coverage and viral media
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