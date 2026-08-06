Meg Stalter Confessions: Middle-of-the-Night Runs, Ice Water Dunks & a Chicken-Themed Comedy Show

After I finished babbling about Stalter's star turn in Oh, Mary! ("You were fabulous," "wonderful," "very, very, funny"), we shifted our convo to her upcoming chicken-themed comedy show (yes, really). The Knorr-sponsored interactive comedy set and "chicken fail" roast will take place at Nine Orchard in NYC—and locals can try to score a seat when a limited batch of free tickets drop on Eventbrite today, August 6, at 5 p.m. ET.

Stalter said, "The Knorr Chicken Roast is a comedy show slash dinner, and I love to eat, and I love to be doing comedy. So when we got the offer to work with Knorr, it just felt like it was such a natural fit."

But her comedy show wasn't the only mention of chicken during our time together (more on that below). I asked Stalter what a star such as herself does every morning to kickstart her day. I don't know if I was fully prepared for her epic answer.

She explained, “Let's say, I wake up 7, 7:30, 8. I set 12 alarms. Though I won't do screens. No screens in the morning, but I might play some music. And then waking up, I’m doing some morning stretches first, okay?” Okay!