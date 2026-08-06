Meg Stalter Confessions: Middle-of-the-Night Runs, Ice Water Dunks & a Chicken-Themed Comedy Show

“I go back. I put on a really sophisticated outfit." LOL. "I put my hair in an updo and do my makeup—sometimes you mess up, you gotta do it again, so that could add some minutes to the clock. The hair updo takes a while.
“I go back out and we have a beautiful breakfast together. Everyone's happy with me, and everyone's complimenting me about the breakfast.”
I asked if there was time in her routine for a bit of a workout. Once again, I wasn't prepared...
She said, “So I'll go on a run. The odd thing is that I go in the middle of the night, so I wake up in the middle of the night, go on the run, then go back to bed. Because that way my body's sort of awakened and then gets the best sleep when you go back down for the sleep cycle."
I questioned her. "Really?!"
She paused. "Well…I want to do that, but I don't really do it that much…yeah.”
With so much having occurred in Stalter's day before 9 a.m., I had to wonder how this whirlwind left her feeling.
She revealed, “I feel accomplished and ready to take on the rest of whatever the day has to offer. If I'm in the play, I basically do all that and then wait around for about, you know, nine hours before the play. But then at home, of course, I have a million different projects and I might go to the studio and record some music.”
Eight a.m. meal prep, ice dunks and middle-of-the-night jogs. Stars...they're just like us?