Mariah Carey’s Daughter Made a Super Rare Comment About Her Half-Siblings & My Jaw Is on the Floor

When it comes to Mariah Carey and Nick Cannon’s kids, we honestly don’t hear much and that’s pretty on-brand for Mariah, who keeps her personal life locked down tight. But in a new Instagram moment, her daughter Monroe surprised everyone with a rare comment about her family and it’s definitely not the kind of headline anyone expected.

On Wednesday, November 13, Monroe, 14, hopped on social media to clear up some confusion about her blended family.

"clearing something up guys," she wrote in a now-expired Instagram Story captured by People. "i only have ONE brother who is @moroccan.cannon."

The 14-year-old then added: "i do have other half siblings from my dad but they are all many many years younger than me!"