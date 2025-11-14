About UsStyleFashionBeautyReviewsShoppingFoodFamilyWellnessEntertainmentNewsHomeRecipesTravelPetsHoroscopesGift GuidesWeddingsCulturesMoneyBooksTechNew YorkLos Angeles
Mariah Carey’s Daughter Made a Super Rare Comment About Her Half-Siblings & My Jaw Is on the Floor

She set the record straight

Author image: danielle long headshot
By Danielle Long
Published Nov 14, 2025
9:24pm
MariahCarey
Todd Owyoung/NBC via Getty Images

When it comes to Mariah Carey and Nick Cannon’s kids, we honestly don’t hear much and that’s pretty on-brand for Mariah, who keeps her personal life locked down tight. But in a new Instagram moment, her daughter Monroe surprised everyone with a rare comment about her family and it’s definitely not the kind of headline anyone expected.

On Wednesday, November 13, Monroe, 14, hopped on social media to clear up some confusion about her blended family.

"clearing something up guys," she wrote in a now-expired Instagram Story captured by People. "i only have ONE brother who is @moroccan.cannon." 

The 14-year-old then added: "i do have other half siblings from my dad but they are all many many years younger than me!"

I’ll be honest, Monroe was not on my 2025 bingo card of celebrity kids making news, and even if she were, this would not have been the topic I’d guess. If anything, I would’ve assumed it’d be another adorable moment of her joining Mariah onstage to belt out a holiday classic. So seeing her comment on her family dynamics? Definitely unexpected.

For a little background, the “All I Want For Christmas Is You” singer, 56, shares her twins, Monroe and Moroccan, with ex-husband Nick Cannon, 45. The two had a whirlwind romance, secretly got married in the Bahamas back in 2008, and then welcomed the twins in 2011. The couple separated in 2014 and finalized their divorce in 2016.

Following their divorce, Cannon went on to father 10 more children: sons Golden Sagon and Rise Messiah and daughter Powerful Queen with Brittany Bell; twins Zion Mixolydian and Zillion Heir and daughter Beautiful Zeppelin with Abby De La Rosa; son Legendary Love with Bre Tiesi; and daughter Onyx Ice Cole with LaNisha Cole.

He also shares two children with Alyssa Scott—son Zen, who sadly passed away at 5 months old in December 2021 after a brain cancer diagnosis, and daughter Halo Marie, born December 14, 2022.

GettyImages 652230460
Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images

Meanwhile, Mariah is fully in holiday mode (as she should be). She kicked off the season with her iconic “It’s time” moment, opened a festive holiday bar filled with twinkling lights and winter wonderland vibes and is in the midst of her Christmastime tour, serenading fans with all the classics.

All in all, Monroe’s comment was brief, surprising, and definitely a reminder that even in the most public families, kids have their own voices and sometimes those voices show up in an Instagram Story.

