This Photo of Mariah Carey in Front of ‘The Last Supper’ Is Fully Going Viral

Once she returns from her Italian holiday, Carey will be gearing up for her busiest season of the year. She's already announced a slew of tour dates across the world, including the U.K., Brazil and Malta for her Christmastime concert. But Christmas festivities aside, Carey has also spent her year marking some significant career milestones. She celebrated the 30-year anniversary of her fifth studio album, Daydream, with an anniversary edition and collaboration with Amazon Music. It was also the 25th anniversary of Glitter, a 2001 musical romance starring Carey as a fictionalized version of herself. And if that weren't enough to celebrate, it's also been a year since the release of her latest album, Here For It All. I can't wait to see what Carey will be up to next.