When you're in Milan, there's an inevitable crop of destinations that are must-sees. The Duomo, for instance. La Rinascente, a department store as legendary to the Italians as Galeries Lafayette is to the French. Teatro alla Scala, too—the opera house dates back to 1778. But of course, all would be remiss if you didn't make a plan to see Leonardo Da Vinci's The Last Supper, preserved on the wall of the former convent of Santa Maria delle Grazie. As such, even global pop stars can't resist the allure of history, as was the case with Mariah Carey's recent visit. The self-proclaimed "Queen of Christmas" then proceeded to share a photo of her escapade, which quickly went viral.
This Photo of Mariah Carey in Front of ‘The Last Supper’ Is Fully Going Viral
Talk about an icon...
Carey shared a single photo with the sparse caption, "The Last Supper," followed with heart and glitter emojis. She shares the space with several other visitors in the dimly-lit room, meant to preserve the massive fresco. What makes it even funnier is that the "All I Want for Christmas Is You" singer herself appears as a blurry apparition while Da Vinci's masterwork stays in focus. The image sparked many comments from fans, ranging from "The Last Diva at The Last Supper" to "Even Leonardo was gagging" and "Mariah eating at the Last Supper."
Once she returns from her Italian holiday, Carey will be gearing up for her busiest season of the year. She's already announced a slew of tour dates across the world, including the U.K., Brazil and Malta for her Christmastime concert. But Christmas festivities aside, Carey has also spent her year marking some significant career milestones. She celebrated the 30-year anniversary of her fifth studio album, Daydream, with an anniversary edition and collaboration with Amazon Music. It was also the 25th anniversary of Glitter, a 2001 musical romance starring Carey as a fictionalized version of herself. And if that weren't enough to celebrate, it's also been a year since the release of her latest album, Here For It All. I can't wait to see what Carey will be up to next.