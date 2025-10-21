About UsStyleFashionBeautyReviewsShoppingFoodFamilyWellnessEntertainmentNewsHomeRecipesTravelPetsHoroscopesGift GuidesWeddingsCulturesMoneyBooksTechNew YorkLos Angeles
SUBSCRIBE
news

This Week's Shocking Louvre Robbery Isn't the First Heist—an Employee Previously Stole the Mona Lisa

Not the second or third time either

Author image: danielle long headshot
By Danielle Long
Published Oct 21, 2025
8:50pm
Louvre
Zhang Weiguo/VCG via Getty Images

In case you missed it, on October 19, 2025, thieves, disguised as workers, stole eight pieces of the French Crown Jewels from the Galerie d'Apollon inside the Louvre in Paris. The entire robbery took less than ten minutes and happened during regular hours. Wild, right? But what’s even wilder is…this isn’t the first time the Louvre has been hit.

Back in 1911, the iconic museum was robbed by one of its own employees. According to the BBC, the thief stole none other than the Mona Lisa. And just like this latest heist, it was shockingly simple: he took it right off the wall and hid it under his coat.

GettyImages 1174275169
Eric Feferberg / AFP via Getty Images

Obviously, if you've been to the Louvre anytime recently, you know the Mona Lisa is very much on display, protected by a climate-controlled, bulletproof case. The painting was recovered two years after the theft and the thief (who was Italian) claimed he did it because he believed the Leonardo da Vinci masterpiece rightfully belonged in Italy.

But the Mona Lisa isn’t the only artwork that’s gone missing. In 1998, the museum lost Le Chemin de Sèvres, a 19th-century painting by Camille Corot. Unlike the Mona Lisa, it hasn’t been recovered to this day.

More recently, in November 2024, the BBC reports that seven artifacts of "great historic and heritage value" were stolen from the Cognacq-Jay Museum in Paris, five of which were only recently recovered. That same month, armed robbers stormed the Hieron Museum in Burgundy, fired shots and escaped with millions of pounds’ worth of 20th-century art.

GettyImages 2241713926
Jerome Gilles/NurPhoto via Getty Images

And just before the Louvre’s latest heist, thieves broke into the Adrien Dubouché Museum in Limoges and made off with porcelain works reportedly worth $11 million.

Now, personally, I don’t get the whole stealing-art thing. Like…aren’t they incredibly hard to hide? At least with jewelry (shoutout Ocean’s 8), you can break it down and turn it into something else. But artwork? Super recognizable.

Those are just my two cents. But seriously, how about we just…stop stealing stuff?

Want all the latest news sent right to your inbox? Click here.

RELATED

The Vampire Craze Is Back and I’m Not Sure How to Feel About It

LongHeadshot
Danielle Long

Assistant Editor, News and Entertainment

  • Writes breaking news and entertainment content
  • Covers award show red carpets and movie premieres
  • Has earned two Edward R. Murrow Awards
read full bio
Company
Legal
©2010-2025 Wow MediaProducts, Inc doing business as PureWow. All rights reserved.
stylefoodfamilywellness
Subscribe