This Week's Shocking Louvre Robbery Isn't the First Heist—an Employee Previously Stole the Mona Lisa

In case you missed it, on October 19, 2025, thieves, disguised as workers, stole eight pieces of the French Crown Jewels from the Galerie d'Apollon inside the Louvre in Paris. The entire robbery took less than ten minutes and happened during regular hours. Wild, right? But what’s even wilder is…this isn’t the first time the Louvre has been hit.

Back in 1911, the iconic museum was robbed by one of its own employees. According to the BBC, the thief stole none other than the Mona Lisa. And just like this latest heist, it was shockingly simple: he took it right off the wall and hid it under his coat.