The 6 Words Racing Through Kate Winslet’s Mind During Awkward First Encounter with King Charles

Now, Winslet’s royal encounters are a bit more professional: In the chat with Jimmy Kimmel, she also reveals how thrilled she is to now be a partner with His Majesty via The King’s Foundation and in his efforts to help shine a spotlight on smaller charities carrying out crafts that feel outdated: “He’s really an extraordinary person, he’s very kind and extremely empathetic and very generous,” she says.

Still, the memory of their first meeting? Priceless.