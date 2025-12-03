About UsStyleFashionBeautyReviewsShoppingFoodFamilyWellnessEntertainmentNewsHomeRecipesTravelPetsHoroscopesGift GuidesWeddingsCulturesMoneyBooksTechNew YorkLos Angeles
The 6 Words Racing Through Kate Winslet’s Mind During Awkward First Encounter with King Charles

Hint: It was a fashion emergency

Author image: rachel bowie christine han photography 100
By Rachel Bowie
Published Dec 3, 2025
4:10pm
kate winslet king charles universal
Chris J. Ratcliffe/Getty Images

#TBT to Kate Winslet’s rise to fame: It was pre-Titanic when the Oscar-winning actress—now an ambassador for The King’s Foundation—unexpectedly met then-Prince Charles at a royal premiere for the 1996 film Sense and Sensibility. But her encounter with the current king almost turned into a terribly awkward fashion faux pas.

During a recent appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live, Winslet revealed her sartorial emergency and the six words racing through her head at the time: “The first time I met him, he had come to support the royal premiere of Sense and Sensibility when I was only 20. And I sort of hadn’t realized that we were really going to meet him,” she shared. “So I forgot about the fact that I really was wearing kind of a transparent lace outfit. And thank god, I’d worn a coat because as he’s making his way toward me, I’m like, ‘Nipples! Nipples! Nipples, oh my god.’” (Fast forward to the 6:45-minute mark to watch the hilarious clip.)

kate winslet sense and sensibility premiere
Tom Wargacki/Getty Images

Luckily, another attendee saved her just in time. “Someone just went, ‘Coat!’ and I went, ‘Your Majesty!’ basically covering myself in a cape.” (During the interview, Winslet gestures to indicate the lucky timing of her curtsy with how quickly she threw the coat on.)

king meryl kate
Chris J. Ratcliffe/Getty Images

Now, Winslet’s royal encounters are a bit more professional: In the chat with Jimmy Kimmel, she also reveals how thrilled she is to now be a partner with His Majesty via The King’s Foundation and in his efforts to help shine a spotlight on smaller charities carrying out crafts that feel outdated: “He’s really an extraordinary person, he’s very kind and extremely empathetic and very generous,” she says.

Still, the memory of their first meeting? Priceless.

rachel bowie christine han photography 100
Rachel Bowie

Senior Director, Special Projects and Royals

  • Writes and produces family, fashion, wellness, relationships, money and royals content
  • Podcast co-host and published author with a book about the British Royal Family
  • Studied sociology at Wheaton College and received a masters degree in journalism from Emerson College
read full bio
