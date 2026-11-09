Justin Timberlake's 2 Sons Just Made a Surprise Runway Appearance

Celebrity appearances are always fun, but when the stars bring their adorable kids along for a surprise, it makes the moment even better. From red carpet appearances with their famous parents to unexpected cameos on their shows, celebrity kids know how to steal the spotlight. Justin Timberlake's latest family moment, however, happened on the runway.

The Grammy-winning entertainer, 45, attended the Global Down Syndrome Foundation's annual Be Beautiful Be Yourself fashion show in Denver on Saturday, where he had a very special runway partner: his 7-year-old niece, Zaya, who has Down syndrome.

The two walked hand in hand, but they weren't the only Timberlake family members making an appearance. Justin's sons, Silas, 11, and Phineas, 6, whom he shares with wife Jessica Biel, also joined in on the fun.