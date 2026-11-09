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Justin Timberlake's 2 Sons Just Made a Surprise Runway Appearance

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Author image: danielle long headshot
By Danielle Long
Published Nov 9, 2026
5:03pm
Justin Timberlake 720x780
David Fisher/Shutterstock

Celebrity appearances are always fun, but when the stars bring their adorable kids along for a surprise, it makes the moment even better. From red carpet appearances with their famous parents to unexpected cameos on their shows, celebrity kids know how to steal the spotlight. Justin Timberlake's latest family moment, however, happened on the runway.

The Grammy-winning entertainer, 45, attended the Global Down Syndrome Foundation's annual Be Beautiful Be Yourself fashion show in Denver on Saturday, where he had a very special runway partner: his 7-year-old niece, Zaya, who has Down syndrome.

The two walked hand in hand, but they weren't the only Timberlake family members making an appearance. Justin's sons, Silas, 11, and Phineas, 6, whom he shares with wife Jessica Biel, also joined in on the fun.

Justin Timberlake and Zaya Biel 1200x1724
Tom Cooper/Getty Images for Global Down Syndrome Foundation

A video from the event captured Justin scooping up Zaya and showing off a few dance moves as they made their way down the runway. Silas got in on the dancing, too, showing off his moves in the background before the group exited together. Phineas sat this dance party out, but we've already seen that the youngest Timberlake has some moves of his own.

In July 2025, Biel gave fans a rare glimpse of her family's life on the road, sharing a collection of behind-the-scenes moments from Justin's tour on Instagram. Among the photos and videos was a clip of their then-4-year-old son Phineas dancing backstage.

The little guy was all about the music, jumping, spinning and dancing as the band played beneath glowing purple and pink lights. At one point, he even launched himself off a speaker and spun across the floor, delivering some seriously impressive mini-JT energy.

Other moments in the carousel showed Biel dancing with crew members, watching the performance from backstage with her son and sharing a sweet hug with her husband.

“Tour wifey/ mommy out,” she wrote in the caption.

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Danielle Long

Contributing Editor, News and Entertainment

  • Writes breaking news and entertainment content
  • Covers award show red carpets and movie premieres
  • Has earned two Edward R. Murrow Awards
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