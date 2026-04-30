What’s Next for Jordan Chiles? Her Answer Was Not on My 2026 Bingo Card

At just 25, Jordan Chiles has accomplished a lifetime of milestones. She’s an Olympic gymnast and part of Team USA’s gold medal-winning squad, a New York Times bestselling author thanks to her memoir I’m That Girl: Living the Power of My Dreams and a standout on season 34 of Dancing With the Stars, where she snagged third place and is now continuing her journey on tour. So naturally, the question becomes: what’s next?

While the Oregon native says a well-earned break is definitely in her future, she’s not exactly slowing down mentally. In fact, she’s already thinking about stepping into a whole new arena: scripted TV.

“I would like to be like my own character on a crime show,” she said while promoting her partnership with Pure Leaf for its new Pure Leaf Tea Mental Focus. “I know that's probably crazy to say, but I would like to be the person that has to go catch somebody.”