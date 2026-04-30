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What’s Next for Jordan Chiles? Her Answer Was Not on My 2026 Bingo Card

It's giving major plot twist energy

Author image: danielle long headshot
By Danielle Long
Published Apr 30, 2026
1:22pm
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Rob Latour

At just 25, Jordan Chiles has accomplished a lifetime of milestones. She’s an Olympic gymnast and part of Team USA’s gold medal-winning squad, a New York Times bestselling author thanks to her memoir I’m That Girl: Living the Power of My Dreams and a standout on season 34 of Dancing With the Stars, where she snagged third place and is now continuing her journey on tour. So naturally, the question becomes: what’s next?

While the Oregon native says a well-earned break is definitely in her future, she’s not exactly slowing down mentally. In fact, she’s already thinking about stepping into a whole new arena: scripted TV.

“I would like to be like my own character on a crime show,” she said while promoting her partnership with Pure Leaf for its new Pure Leaf Tea Mental Focus. “I know that's probably crazy to say, but I would like to be the person that has to go catch somebody.”

And Jordan's not just thinking about the role, she’s thinking about the whole experience.

“I just want to see what it feels like to be in a space… How they create when cars blow up or something,” she added. “That's just like where my brain goes. I'm crazy. I'm spontaneous.”

Until Hollywood calls, the multi-hyphenate is staying focused on the present, whether that’s gymnastics, dance or whatever comes next. And for her, “locking in” isn’t exactly a rigid process.

“How do I explain this? I mentally lock in without locking in, if that makes sense. Like I can't be too locked into something that I'm doing,” she explained, adding that she prefers to let things “flow.”

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Pure Leaf

“Having a drink like Pure Leaf Mental Focus with me, I can focus on what I need to do in that moment, and then I can mosey on with my day,” she shared. “So it gives you the opportunity to really just zone in on what you have to do.”

The campaign is also teaming up with the digital wellness app Brick to release a limited-edition Mental Focus Dock. Enter for a chance to win a Mental Focus kit, which includes both flavors of the new Pure Leaf Mental Focus plus the exclusive dock, by heading to PureLeafMentalFocus.com.

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Danielle Long

Assistant Editor, News and Entertainment

  • Writes breaking news and entertainment content
  • Covers award show red carpets and movie premieres
  • Has earned two Edward R. Murrow Awards
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