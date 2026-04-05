Jon Hamm Addresses That Cheeky 'Your Friends & Neighbors' Scene—Was It Really Him?

If you’re a fan of Apple TV+’s Your Friends & Neighbors like I am, then you were probably pretty excited that season two has finally arrived, and in a refreshingly normal turnaround time of under a year. (And if you’re not watching yet, consider this your sign to start.)
The premiere dropped on April 3, and it doesn’t waste any time getting viewers right back into the chaos… including an early glimpse of Jon Hamm’s, well, backside. Which naturally raises the big question: was that actually him, or did Hollywood magic step in with a double? Thankfully, we already have an answer.