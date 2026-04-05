Jon Hamm Addresses That Cheeky 'Your Friends & Neighbors' Scene—Was It Really Him?

During a March 30 appearance on Radio Andy, the Mad Men alum was directly asked about the by host Andy Cohen.

“Speaking of doing all right, in the first six and a half minutes of season two, we see your butt,” Cohen noted, before co-host John Hill jumped in with, “Do you have a butt double?”

Hamm didn’t hesitate, confirming there was no double involved. "It's my real butt."

That opened the door for even more questions about preparation, specifically, whether he has to think ahead for scenes that might involve his backside. Hill even joked about what happens if there’s an unexpected blemish. Hamm brushed it off with humor, replying, “Well, if I do, that gets fixed in post [production].”