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Jon Hamm Addresses That Cheeky 'Your Friends & Neighbors' Scene—Was It Really Him?

Body double or no body double?

Author image: danielle long headshot
By Danielle Long
Published Apr 5, 2026
1:00pm
Jon Hamm
Courtesy of Apple TV+

If you’re a fan of Apple TV+’s Your Friends & Neighbors like I am, then you were probably pretty excited that season two has finally arrived, and in a refreshingly normal turnaround time of under a year. (And if you’re not watching yet, consider this your sign to start.)

The premiere dropped on April 3, and it doesn’t waste any time getting viewers right back into the chaos… including an early glimpse of Jon Hamm’s, well, backside. Which naturally raises the big question: was that actually him, or did Hollywood magic step in with a double? Thankfully, we already have an answer.

Your Friends and Neighbors Photo 020110
Courtesy of Apple TV+

During a March 30 appearance on Radio Andy, the Mad Men alum was directly asked about the by host Andy Cohen.

“Speaking of doing all right, in the first six and a half minutes of season two, we see your butt,” Cohen noted, before co-host John Hill jumped in with, “Do you have a butt double?”

Hamm didn’t hesitate, confirming there was no double involved. "It's my real butt."

That opened the door for even more questions about preparation, specifically, whether he has to think ahead for scenes that might involve his backside. Hill even joked about what happens if there’s an unexpected blemish. Hamm brushed it off with humor, replying, “Well, if I do, that gets fixed in post [production].”

Backside aside, season two of Your Friends & Neighbors continues Coop’s (Hamm) increasingly messy suburban double life. After leaning further into his heist-driven scheme, things take a sharp turn when his secret gets exposed by a new neighbor, Ashe (James Marsden). From there, Coop is pulled into a dangerous, complicated dynamic that forces him to deal with the fallout of his choices—and the impact on his family.

Season two of Your Friends & Neighbors is now streaming on Apple TV+, with new episodes dropping weekly on Fridays.

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Danielle Long

Assistant Editor, News and Entertainment

  • Writes breaking news and entertainment content
  • Covers award show red carpets and movie premieres
  • Has earned two Edward R. Murrow Awards
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