James Van Der Beek’s Kids Steal the Show with Surprise Performance at 'Dawson’s Creek' Reunion

Monday night was a major nostalgia moment for Dawson's Creek fans, as the stars of the show reunited at New York City's Richard Rodgers Theatre for a special event benefiting F Cancer.

The cast of the beloved WB teen drama—including Michelle Williams, Katie Holmes, Joshua Jackson, Mary Beth Peil, John Wesley Shipp, Mary-Margaret Humes, Nina Repeta, Kerr Smith, Meredith Monroe and Busy Philipps—came together for a live reading of the show's original pilot episode. The event raised funds for the charity and served as a tribute to their costar James Van Der Beek, who was diagnosed with stage 3 colorectal cancer last year.

Unfortunately, Van Der Beek wasn't able to attend, citing "two stomach viruses" for his absence. But his wife and kids were there—and his daughters absolutely stole the show.