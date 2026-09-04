Ina Garten Reveals the Unexpected Secret to Her Success (and It's Not What You'd Think)

Journalist Lulu Garcia-Navarro started the conversation by rattling off highlights from Garten's storied career, before asking, "What have you learned about taking on challenges in later life?"

The Barefoot Contessa was quick to respond: "I love working scared. It keeps me up at night. I love this expression: 'Getting out over your skis.' You have no choice. You've invested your money; you've made a stake in what you've decided to do."

Aside from wanting a little fear injected into her projects, Garten also proved she's quite the innovator. At the time she published her first cookbook in 1999, the TV personality noted that most books had around 250 recipes.