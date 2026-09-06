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What Halle Berry & Fiancé Van Hunt's Body Language Says About Their Relationship

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By Clara Stein
Published Sep 6, 2026
1:00pm
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Celebrity couples tend to fall into two camps: the ones who document every kiss, date night and vacation for the internet, and the ones who prefer to keep their romance mostly behind closed doors. Halle Berry and Van Hunt are firmly in the second camp. But while they may not overshare, their body language in the moments they do give us can still reveal quite a bit about their relationship.

Berry, 60, and Hunt, 56, began dating in early 2020 and made their relationship Instagram official later that year. More than five years and an engagement later, their public appearances and social media posts suggest a relationship that feels comfortable, affectionate and, perhaps most notably, very connected.

Take a recent Instagram montage Berry shared toward the end of August. Throughout the video, the couple is seen enjoying dinner on the beach, having drinks on a boat and spending time together. But it’s their physical closeness that really stands out. They hold hands while walking, sit close together and repeatedly lean into one another rather than leaving much physical space between them.

Then there’s Berry’s PDA. In several moments, she wraps her arms around Hunt’s neck, pulls him toward her and gives him a kiss. It’s the kind of affection that looks less performative and more instinctive, as if reaching for each other has become second nature.

Their body language also suggests a strong sense of ease. They appear relaxed around one another, with plenty of smiling, laughing and casual touching throughout their shared moments. Hunt seems equally comfortable reciprocating that closeness, creating a back-and-forth dynamic rather than one person consistently initiating the affection.

That connection is noticeable on the red carpet, too. Instead of simply posing side-by-side for the cameras, they frequently turn toward each other, exchange glances and share private smiles amid the flashbulbs. Those tiny moments create what feels like their own little bubble, even when they’re surrounded by people.

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Of course, body language can’t tell us everything about a relationship. But if these recent glimpses are any indication, Berry and Hunt seem to have found something that goes beyond flashy PDA: a sense of comfort, trust and genuine affection that looks pretty effortless.

In a nutshell, this couple may keep their relationship private, but their body language is doing plenty of talking.

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Clara Stein

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