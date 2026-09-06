What Halle Berry & Fiancé Van Hunt's Body Language Says About Their Relationship

Celebrity couples tend to fall into two camps: the ones who document every kiss, date night and vacation for the internet, and the ones who prefer to keep their romance mostly behind closed doors. Halle Berry and Van Hunt are firmly in the second camp. But while they may not overshare, their body language in the moments they do give us can still reveal quite a bit about their relationship.

Berry, 60, and Hunt, 56, began dating in early 2020 and made their relationship Instagram official later that year. More than five years and an engagement later, their public appearances and social media posts suggest a relationship that feels comfortable, affectionate and, perhaps most notably, very connected.