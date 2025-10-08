Groupon Is Offering an Epic Discount on Costco Memberships, So There’s No Better Time to Sign Up

If you sign up for a Costco membership through Groupon before October 24, you’ll not only score membership for one whole year, but you’ll also receive a promo code for $100 off a $200 purchase on Costco’s website. (The code must be used before November 9.) Once you sign up, you’ll get two membership cards for yourself and one other person in your household.

There are two deals available, starting at $65. That’s a 61 percent markdown, friends, so you won’t want to miss out. Here are your options:

Gold Star Membership: For $65, you’ll get entry to Costco plus the code for $100 off. With Gold Star status, you’ll gain access to exclusive savings both in store and online. You can also cancel and receive a refund if you’re dissatisfied with your membership.

For $65, you’ll get entry to Costco plus the code for $100 off. With Gold Star status, you’ll gain access to exclusive savings both in store and online. You can also cancel and receive a refund if you’re dissatisfied with your membership. Executive Membership: For $130 (a 43 percent markdown for the higher membership tier), you’ll score Executive entry to Costco in addition to $100 off. You’ll get all the same perks as the Gold Star membership, plus an annual 2 percent reward up to $1,250 on eligible Costco and Costco Travel purchases, exclusive shopping hours, $10 monthly credits on eligible SameDay.Costco.com or Costco Instacart orders and even more exclusive discounts.

To claim your purchase, you’ll first need to check your confirmation email from Groupon that includes your Costco membership number. Once you have it, you can take the confirmation (and a valid photo ID) to your local Costco to get the ball rolling. When your membership is ready, you can start saving on electronics, groceries, gas and everything in between.

Just be sure to act fast—the deal will be gone in just a few weeks.