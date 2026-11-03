'Dancing with the Stars' Performer Has the Best Reaction After Falling During Opening Number

A perfect 10! That's what every contestant on ABC's Dancing with the Stars is hoping to earn week after week as they take on new dance styles and choreography. But this week, one of the show's performers deserves a perfect score for his reaction after taking an unexpected tumble during the opening number.

“You guys, I just ate it on national television,” dancer Diego Pasillas said in an Instagram video shared after the Monday, Nov. 2 episode. The caption read, "LOLLLL the show must go on."

In case you missed it, Dancing with the Stars aired on Monday, Nov. 2, instead of its usual Tuesday time slot due to Election Day. The episode celebrated Disney Night, kicking things off with a high-energy opening number inspired by some beloved Disney classics.