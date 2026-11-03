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'Dancing with the Stars' Performer Has the Best Reaction After Falling During Opening Number

That's showbiz, baby

Author image: danielle long headshot
By Danielle Long
Published Nov 3, 2026
4:24pm
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﻿Disney/Christopher Willard

A perfect 10! That's what every contestant on ABC's Dancing with the Stars is hoping to earn week after week as they take on new dance styles and choreography. But this week, one of the show's performers deserves a perfect score for his reaction after taking an unexpected tumble during the opening number.

“You guys, I just ate it on national television,” dancer Diego Pasillas said in an Instagram video shared after the Monday, Nov. 2 episode. The caption read, "LOLLLL the show must go on."

In case you missed it, Dancing with the Stars aired on Monday, Nov. 2, instead of its usual Tuesday time slot due to Election Day. The episode celebrated Disney Night, kicking things off with a high-energy opening number inspired by some beloved Disney classics.

During a performance inspired by Disney's 1992 Broadway production of Newsies, Pasillas, who was front and center among the ensemble dancers, suddenly slipped and landed on his behind. But rather than let the fall throw him off, he quickly recovered, lifting his leg into the air and making the unexpected move look almost intentional.

In his Instagram video, Pasillas laughed about the moment before showing followers what the choreography was actually supposed to look like.

“This is what I was supposed to do,” Pasillas said before jumping into the air, spinning around and landing on his feet.

He then reiterated, “The show must go on,” while continuing to laugh about the accidental spill.

And clearly, viewers were just as impressed with his recovery as he was amused by the whole thing. Several commenters even admitted they hadn't realized anything went wrong.

"My husband - a dancer - literally went 'I’m not convinced that wasn’t on purpose' so BRAVO TO YOU," one person wrote.

"That was NOT a mistake. It was an 'unexpected solo,'" another joked.

A third added, "It may go down in history as the best recovery there ever was."

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Danielle Long

Contributing Editor, News and Entertainment

  • Writes breaking news and entertainment content
  • Covers award show red carpets and movie premieres
  • Has earned two Edward R. Murrow Awards
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