Céline Dion often uses her Instagram account to share throwbacks of her performances or iconic photoshoots. However, she recently released a rare video addressing her fans and it's a great message to follow going into the holiday season. Take a look.
Céline Dion Releases Rare Personal Video Message on Thanksgiving
The message we all need
The 57-year-old looked directly at the camera, sitting down on a white couch and began speaking to her 9.4 million followers. "Dear friends. Today is a beautiful reminder to slow down, take a deep breath and give thanks. There's something so powerful about gathering with the people you love. Whether around a full table, over the phone or even just in your heart," she said.
She spent a moment, smiling before continuing, "I'm so thankful to my family and our moments together that mean the world to me. May your Thanksgiving be filled with joy, with peace and with gratitude for everything—even the little things. Happy Thanksgiving from me and my family to you and yours."
Her fans flooded her comment section with sweet sentiments. One commenter wrote, "Your words always feel like a hug. Thank you for sharing your life with all of us. Wishing you a Thanksgiving filled with love and precious moments."
Despite posting online, the "My Heart Will Go On" singer is actually a private person. She hardly shares photos and videos of herself or her family. While we reported on Céline and her sons stepping out in Vegas back in October, she hasn't posted a family pic since January 2025, where she paid tribute to her late husband René Angélil.
In 2022, the singer was diagnosed with stiff-person syndrome and spent months away from the spotlight. Two years later, she joined the stage again and blew it out of the water at the 2024 Paris Olympics opening ceremony.
It's nice to see her coming back on her own terms. Here's to more empowering messages in 2026!
