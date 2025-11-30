Céline Dion Releases Rare Personal Video Message on Thanksgiving

The 57-year-old looked directly at the camera, sitting down on a white couch and began speaking to her 9.4 million followers. "Dear friends. Today is a beautiful reminder to slow down, take a deep breath and give thanks. There's something so powerful about gathering with the people you love. Whether around a full table, over the phone or even just in your heart," she said.

She spent a moment, smiling before continuing, "I'm so thankful to my family and our moments together that mean the world to me. May your Thanksgiving be filled with joy, with peace and with gratitude for everything—even the little things. Happy Thanksgiving from me and my family to you and yours."