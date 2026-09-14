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Céline Dion Chokes Back Tears During Stunning Return to the Stage

We've missed you, Céline

Author image: philip mutz vp news and entertainment purewow
By Philip Mutz
Published Sep 14, 2026
2:11pm
celine dion cries paris concert
LIONEL URMAN/SIPA

In what seemed impossible just a few short years ago, icon Céline Dion has made her triumphant return to the stage this week—and trust me when I say it was an emotional one.

On September 12, the "My Heart Will Go On" singer, 58, took the stage at the Plenitude Arena in Nanterre, just outside Paris, kicking off an incredible comeback after years of medical struggles following her Stiff Person Syndrome diagnosis in 2022. The performance was a roller coaster ride for audience goers who could alternately be seen screaming, singing and crying throughout. But the power and importance of the moment wasn't lost on Dion either, as evidenced by footage of her fighting back tears on stage (as shared on X by BenExplained).

There are currently 26 total performances on the books for this sold-out Paris residency—16 this year and 10 more in 2027. And "sold out" is a bit of an understatement, as the concert tickets were snatched up in record time upon becoming available earlier this year.

Following her first show, Dion posted a behind-the-scenes video where she shares a hug with her son who tells her, "Have a good show, Mom." In a moment of nervousness and excitement, she humbly adds, "I think we're sold out tonight."

Dion revealed the concert dates back in March with a social media video where she says, "I want to let you know that I'm doing great. Managing my health, feeling good. I'm singing again, even doing a little bit of dancing...But I have to tell you something very important," Dion said, addressing her fans. "Over these last few years, every day that's come by—I've felt your prayers and support. Your kindness and love. Even in my most difficult times, you were there for me. You've helped me in ways that I can't even describe. I'm truly so fortunate to have your support. I've missed you so much. And that brings me back to my birthday, actually. This year, I'm getting the best gift of my life. I'm getting the chance to see you, to perform for you once again, in Paris. I'm so happy. I'm so ready to do this. I'm feeling good. I'm strong; I'm feeling excited."

We're feeling just as excited for you, Céline.

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Philip Mutz

VP, News and Entertainment

  • Oversees news and entertainment content
  • Is an award-winning playwright and has hosted two entertainment podcasts
  • Has 10+ years experience in entertainment coverage and viral media
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