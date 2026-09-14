Céline Dion Chokes Back Tears During Stunning Return to the Stage

In what seemed impossible just a few short years ago, icon Céline Dion has made her triumphant return to the stage this week—and trust me when I say it was an emotional one.

On September 12, the "My Heart Will Go On" singer, 58, took the stage at the Plenitude Arena in Nanterre, just outside Paris, kicking off an incredible comeback after years of medical struggles following her Stiff Person Syndrome diagnosis in 2022. The performance was a roller coaster ride for audience goers who could alternately be seen screaming, singing and crying throughout. But the power and importance of the moment wasn't lost on Dion either, as evidenced by footage of her fighting back tears on stage (as shared on X by BenExplained).