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'Bachelor' Alum Joey Graziadei Proposed Again—and the Ring Has One Seriously Stunning Detail

It's gorgeous

Author image: danielle long headshot
By Danielle Long
Published May 27, 2026
4:56pm
Joey Graziadei Kelsey Anderson 720x780
Rob Latour

When it comes to relationships, there is usually a pretty standard playbook: dating, engagement, wedding, repeat. But Bachelor Nation couple Joey Graziadei and Kelsey Anderson clearly decided to tweak the rules a bit. Instead of skipping straight ahead, they circled back to the proposal stage and made it even more personal the second time around, sharing the sweetest moments from the day along with a close-up of Anderson’s stunning ring.

In a joint Instagram post shared on May 26, Graziadei, 31, and Anderson, 28, revealed that they recently got engaged again during an intimate moment in Cabo San Lucas. The second proposal comes a little over two years after the Dancing with the Stars alum first popped the question during the season 28 finale of The Bachelor.

“SHE SAID YES (again) 💍,” Graziadei wrote.

“Proposing again meant taking something that was already extraordinary and making it fully our own," the caption continued. "It means the world to be able to reaffirm our promise and love to one another just the two of us. Forever isn’t enough with you. I cannot wait to make you my wife.”

The photos show Graziadei down on one knee with the ocean and sand setting the scene, plus several candid shots of the couple beaming, clinking glasses of wine, and fully soaking in the moment. Of course, the ring also got its close-up. Anderson’s sparkler appears to feature a pear-shaped center stone, flanked by a smaller side stone on a gold band. And if you look closely, there is an unexpected detail tucked beneath the setting: what looks like a green gemstone that adds a subtle but eye-catching pop of color.

Fans and fellow Bachelor alums were quick to gush over the ring. “So so cute!! I love the green in that ring,” wrote Ashley Iaconetti, who is also known from Bachelor Nation and The Real Housewives of Rhode Island.

“That is a NICE ring!!,” another commenter added. A third chimed in with, “WOOT WOOT! Congrats (again) you two! Love you both and that RING is GORGGGG.”

Over on TikTok, Anderson also shared a video montage of the proposal set to Harry Styles’ “Coming Up Roses.”

She captioned it, “I said yes, again @Joey Graziadei We met in a crazy way but somehow it all fit right into place, the way it always was meant to be. I love you beyond.”

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Danielle Long

Assistant Editor, News and Entertainment

  • Writes breaking news and entertainment content
  • Covers award show red carpets and movie premieres
  • Has earned two Edward R. Murrow Awards
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