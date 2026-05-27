'Bachelor' Alum Joey Graziadei Proposed Again—and the Ring Has One Seriously Stunning Detail

When it comes to relationships, there is usually a pretty standard playbook: dating, engagement, wedding, repeat. But Bachelor Nation couple Joey Graziadei and Kelsey Anderson clearly decided to tweak the rules a bit. Instead of skipping straight ahead, they circled back to the proposal stage and made it even more personal the second time around, sharing the sweetest moments from the day along with a close-up of Anderson’s stunning ring.
In a joint Instagram post shared on May 26, Graziadei, 31, and Anderson, 28, revealed that they recently got engaged again during an intimate moment in Cabo San Lucas. The second proposal comes a little over two years after the Dancing with the Stars alum first popped the question during the season 28 finale of The Bachelor.
“SHE SAID YES (again) 💍,” Graziadei wrote.