'Bachelor' Alum Joey Graziadei Proposed Again—and the Ring Has One Seriously Stunning Detail

“Proposing again meant taking something that was already extraordinary and making it fully our own," the caption continued. "It means the world to be able to reaffirm our promise and love to one another just the two of us. Forever isn’t enough with you. I cannot wait to make you my wife.”

The photos show Graziadei down on one knee with the ocean and sand setting the scene, plus several candid shots of the couple beaming, clinking glasses of wine, and fully soaking in the moment. Of course, the ring also got its close-up. Anderson’s sparkler appears to feature a pear-shaped center stone, flanked by a smaller side stone on a gold band. And if you look closely, there is an unexpected detail tucked beneath the setting: what looks like a green gemstone that adds a subtle but eye-catching pop of color.

Fans and fellow Bachelor alums were quick to gush over the ring. “So so cute!! I love the green in that ring,” wrote Ashley Iaconetti, who is also known from Bachelor Nation and The Real Housewives of Rhode Island.

“That is a NICE ring!!,” another commenter added. A third chimed in with, “WOOT WOOT! Congrats (again) you two! Love you both and that RING is GORGGGG.”