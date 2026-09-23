Ashley Tisdale on Losing Her 'Soulmate' Dog, Dealing with Anxiety & Embracing the Chaos of Two Kids

As Tisdale has two dogs, Ziggy and Sushi, collaborating with the iconic dog toy, chew and treat company felt like a natural fit. "I'm excited to celebrate their chew toys with the real meats. Obviously, I'm very into my blog, which is very wellness-lifestyle-focused. I'm always looking into ingredients for my children, so of course I'm going to look into it for my dogs."

The actress went on to dish about how animals have always played an important role in her life. "I've always been an animal lover. I've had dogs for so long, and before I was a mom of two kids, I was very much a dog mom."

"My dog that has passed, she was like my soulmate. I feel like she taught us how to be parents, to be honest. She really did teach us all the things before we had kids. And so then we got two dogs, hoping that it would fulfill the loss of Maui. And obviously they're not Maui, but they are the best dogs."

Tisdale confessed that Ziggy does get anxiety, but thankfully had a few tips. "It is about the distraction. I have anxiety and have dealt with that in the past. So when you're distracting yourself from the thought, that's what helps calm you down. Make sure they have something to chew on, make sure they have a little treat mat, and it really helps their mind focus more on that, versus focus on whatever she's anxious about."