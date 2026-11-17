Regarding her struggles with eczema, Williams told us, "I remember one year at the Golden Globes when Girls won for Best Comedy, actually. Under my gown that morning, I had had the most insane flare-up on my calves, and they were just a mess. And I was so grateful that the dress we had chosen was floor-length, because you can't see it, but it's under there. I have pictures that I took on my phone before going to the event of what my calves looked like because they were so messed up."

Following years of pain and discomfort, the actress was quite candid about how to attain relief, in her case with DUPIXENT. "If you asked me this question like two years ago, I would have been like, 'This remains a mystery to me.' The reason I'm here today, the reason we're talking, is because this is one area where I feel like I found relief for myself."

"Everyone needs to talk to their own doctors—but for me personally, I feel like I finally have addressed this thing that I just sort of assumed I was going to have to live with and tolerate for my whole life."