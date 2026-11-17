Allison Williams has been booked and busy. And with the just-announced revival of Girls, she's showing no signs of slowing down. We all know her as the iconic Marnie, but also from her memorable turns in Get Out, The Perfection, M3GAN and more.
Now, Williams is taking the time to speak out about a very personal issue: living with moderate-to-severe eczema. PureWow sat down for an exclusive chat with the Girls star to discuss her partnership with eczema treatment DUPIXENT and to pick her brain on what's still left unfinished in her life for our Work in Progress franchise.