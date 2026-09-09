Stunning Viral Video Shows American Tennis Player Weeping After Loss at U.S. Open

Americans Frances Tiafoe and Alex Michelsen went head-to-head, battling it out for a spot in the semifinals. Michelsen was in the lead, having won the first two sets, but Tiafoe rallied, bringing the final scores to 5-7, 3-6, 7-5, 6-3, 7-6 (10-6).

The video shows Tiafoe celebrating before looping back to the net to give Michelsen a hug.

"I just wanted to come up there and just dap him up," ESPN reported him saying. "I didn't think it was going to be as long as it was, but I understand the moment. He was definitely crying on my shoulders. Yeah, we just had some words for each other, and that was it."

As for Michelsen, he also commented: "I was trying to keep it together and I didn't do a good job of that." The 22-year-old shared that Tiafoe consoled him, saying, "You'll be there. When I'm older, you're going to be here, and we're going to play it again in this type of circumstance."