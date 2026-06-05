Before You Troll Gwyneth Paltrow for Her Arugula Meatball Hack, Consider This

It was the recipe hack heard 'round the world: Gwyneth Paltrow suggests arugula as...a dairy substitute?!

On a recent appearance on Today, the Marty Supreme star shared her recipe for turkey meatballs. As she mixes ingredients, she casually mentions, "if you want to avoid dairy, one trick that I do, I dice up arugula and put it in."

Cue the memes, quips and trolls across social media and Reddit: "nightmare fuel," "dang, I could have been putting arugula in my coffee all this time," gifs of Danny DeVito shaking his head. Based on the short clips shared online, it can seem at first like she's referring to using arugula as a substitute for milk, but she's actually referring to using the peppery green as a way to add flavor and texture to the dish, instead of Parm (which her recipe traditionally calls for).